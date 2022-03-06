Seattle police shot and killed a man downtown Saturday night after they say he crashed his car into a federal building, according to police.

Officers responded shortly after 8 p.m. Saturday after reports of gunshots at the corner of 1st Avenue and Yesler Way, and on Marion Street, about three blocks away, police said.

When they arrived, they found a man in his car, which had crashed into the federal building at the corner of First Avenue and Marion Street, police said. The man was “reportedly still armed” with a rifle, police said.

Multiple officers shot and hit the man, police said. It was not immediately clear what led police to open fire. They shot “for reasons that remain under investigation,” police said.

Seattle police and fire department medics attempted to provide medical care, according to police, but the man died at the scene.

The shooting marks the third person killed by gunfire in downtown Seattle last week, after two people were shot and killed in separate incidents on Third Avenue.

The police department’s Force Investigations Team, which responds to all shootings by police officers, is investigating the shooting, police said. Police said body camera footage of the shooting would be released within 72 hours.