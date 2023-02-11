Seattle police are searching for several men who allegedly robbed a Beacon Hill couple at gunpoint Friday afternoon at their home.

The 75-year-old man and 80-year-old woman told police that three or four men entered the couple’s home, threatened to shoot them if they moved, and stole a gun safe shortly before 1 p.m. Friday.

Suspects rob and invade home of elderly couple:https://t.co/OQuXEpTU5Z — Seattle Police Dept. (@SeattlePD) February 11, 2023

The safe contained foreign currency, according to a police statement, and was heavy enough that it allegedly required two suspects to carry it from the home. One of the suspects pushed the woman during the robbery, injuring her knee. The male victim didn’t report any injuries to police.

The female victim, who called the police from a neighbor’s house, and another witness reported seeing a sedan near the couple’s home; the witness said the car had tinted windows and no license plates. Police say they searched the area when they arrived at the couple’s home on the 1330 block of South Ferdinand Street, but didn’t find the suspects or any “suspect cars associated with the incident.”