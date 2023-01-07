A person was wounded in a road-rage shooting in the Pinehurst neighborhood Friday afternoon, according to Seattle police.

The male victim was found, injured in his chest area, near Northeast 125th Street and 10th Avenue East, according to police. His injury was not considered life-threatening. He was taken to UW Medical Center – Northwest.

Police, in their online post, did not say what time the shooting occurred.

According to police, the victim reported to officers that he and a friend were driving when a vehicle sped up beside them, and a shot was fired. The vehicle left the scene.

The alleged shooter was taken into custody elsewhere, according to police, and booked into King County Jail for investigation of assault and drive-by shooting.

The male suspect, according to police, told them he had felt threatened by the occupants of the vehicle, so he shot at it and left the area.

This is the second time in just over a week Seattle police are reporting that a road-rage incident has left someone wounded.

On Dec. 31, a man was injured in what Seattle police said was a road-rage shooting near the Riverview neighborhood.

In that case, police responded at 2:39 a.m. near the entrance to the Duwamish River Trail and Highland Park Southwest after someone heard several gunshots, according to police.

Officers found a man, shot in the lower back, sitting outside his vehicle. He was treated at Harborview Medical Center and discharged.

The suspected shooter fled in a car, according to police.