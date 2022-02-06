Seattle detectives are investigating a burst of gunfire that erupted early Sunday on Capitol Hill, the Police Department said Sunday.

At 2:30 a.m. Sunday, witnesses on Capitol Hill began calling 911 “to report multiple people were involved in a gun battle” near Pine Street and Melrose Avenue, the department wrote in a blotter post Sunday afternoon.

“Officers quickly arrived on the scene and saw multiple people fleeing the area on foot and in vehicles,” the post said.

Officers found almost 40 shell casings of various calibers, according to the department. They also found bullet damage to vehicles and buildings.

They didn’t encounter any victims. Detectives were working Sunday with business owners to obtain surveillance footage, according to the department.