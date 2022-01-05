A Seattle police officer shot a burglary suspect on Beacon Hill Tuesday afternoon, according to the Seattle Police Department.

The shooting occurred in the 2200 block of South Eddy Street, Seattle police said on Twitter shortly before 2:30 p.m.

The condition of the suspect, who police said was believed to be armed with a knife or machete, was not immediately available. The officer sustained a minor injury, Seattle police said.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.