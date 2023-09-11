An off-duty Seattle police officer was struck by his own SUV when he interrupted a break-in early Monday in Edmonds, then he fired one shot, according to the Edmonds Police Department.

Just after 5:30 a.m., the officer found his Hyundai Santa Fe being broken into in the 9500 block of Edmonds Way. The officer said people drove the car at him and hit him, knocking him to the ground, according to police.

The officer fired one shot as the people fled in his car, police said. Evidence shows the bullet hit a fence, police said.

The officer has “bumps and bruises” and is being treated at a hospital, police said.

The King County Sheriff’s Office found the officer’s car in Burien. No arrests have been made.

The Edmonds Police Department’s investigation includes whether the officer used a personal gun or one owned by the Seattle Police Department, police said.

SPD detectives assisted Edmonds police, Seattle police said.