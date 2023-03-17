Seattle police are investigating a Thursday night shooting near the intersection of University Way Northeast and Northeast Campus Parkway, the department said on Twitter.

There was one victim, and the suspect has not been located, police said around 11:30 p.m. Thursday.

Alder Hall, a dorm located on UW’s west campus, sits at the intersection of University Way Northeast and Northeast Campus Parkway. Another dorm, Poplar Hall, is one block west of the intersection.

No further details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.