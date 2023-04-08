Seattle Police are investigating a homicide near Chief Sealth International High School in West Seattle.

Public Information Officer Shawn Weismiller said Saturday morning that the victim, a man in his 20s, was discovered on a driveway on the school grounds.

The incident appears to be a shooting, he said, pointing out several shell casings marked with evidence tags on 27th Avenue Southwest adjacent to the school.

The school is located at the corner of Thistle Street Southwest and 27th Avenue Southwest. Weismiller said officers are investigating reports from nearby residents of gunshots heard Friday night between 10:30-11 p.m.

Police Chief Adrian Diaz was on the scene Saturday morning, leaving shortly after the Crime Scene Investigation Unit arrived.

This story is developing.