Seattle police are investigating as a homicide the death of a 54-year-old man found in the Columbia City neighborhood.

Officers found the man unconscious on a sidewalk in the 2700 block of Hanford Street South, the northern edge of Columbia City near its border with the Mount Baker neighborhood, while responding to an overdose call about 9:30 p.m.

They quickly determined he showed signs of trauma from an unknown weapon, according to Detective Judinna Gulpan, a Seattle Police Department spokesperson.

The Seattle Fire Department responded and notified police that the man had died from his injuries. The Seattle Police Department’s homicide unit is working to unravel the circumstances that led to the man’s death, according to a news release.

No suspect information has been released, and the King County Medical Examiner has not yet identified the man.

The homicide was one of two Friday in Seattle. Police are searching for a man suspected of fatally stabbing another man during an earlier altercation in Belltown.

The killings bring Seattle’s total number of 2023 homicides to 57 — a figure that has already surpassed the city’s 2022 tally of such violent deaths, according to a Seattle Times database compiled with preliminary information from police, prosecutors and the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Seattle police investigated 33 homicides in 2019, 53 in 2020, 41 in 2021 and 54 in 2022, according to The Times’ data. With more than three months left in the year, it’s conceivable the city could break its 1994 record of 69 homicides in a single year.

Fifty-seven homicides have also been committed elsewhere in King County this year, according to The Times’ data. The county’s 114 killings are only five deaths shy of the 119 homicides investigated in both 2021 and 2022.

Seattle Times staff writer Sara Jean Green contributed to this story, which is developing and will be updated.