Authorities responding to an overdose call late Friday in Seattle’s Columbia City neighborhood found a 54-year-old man dead.

Officers found the man unconscious on a sidewalk in the 2700 block of Hanford Street South, the northern edge of Columbia City near its border with the Mount Baker neighborhood, about 9:30 p.m. They quickly determined he showed signs of trauma from an unknown weapon, according to Detective Judinna Gulpan, a Seattle Police Department spokesperson.

The Seattle Fire Department responded and notified police that the man had died from his injuries. The Seattle Police Department’s homicide unit is working to unravel the circumstances that led to the man’s death, according to a news release.

No suspect information has been released, and the King County Medical Examiner has not yet identified the man.

This is a developing story and will be updated.