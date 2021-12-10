Police on Friday were investigating three separate shooting incidents that occurred overnight in Seattle, including one that injured a 54-year-old man who had been sitting in his car when he was struck.

The first occurred around 11 p.m. Thursday when a man reportedly opened fire at a bus stop in the city’s Sodo neighborhood, Seattle police said.

Responding officers saw the man getting on a Metro bus and took him into custody, according to the Seattle Police Department blotter. They noticed a handgun magazine in the pants pocket of the 34-year-old suspect, and a person riding the bus showed officers the suspect had hidden another gun under a seat.

Police said the suspect, a person with a felony who is banned from possessing guns, was booked into King County Jail for multiple firearms violations.

A 54-year-old man was injured in the second shooting, which was reported shortly after midnight Friday, police said.

The victim was sitting in his car in the 3600 block of South Adams Street when a man armed with a gun approached him, police said.

The suspect opened fire on the victim, striking him multiple times, police said.

A bystander heard the shots, found the victim, and drove him to Harborview Medical Center for treatment, according to police.

Detectives found 30 spent shell casings at the shooting scene. No arrest has been made.

The third shooting was reported about 15 minutes later, police said, when someone opened fire in the 4200 block of South Willow Street.

When officers arrived, they found 16 spent shell casings in the street.

No injuries were reported and police were unable to find anyone who witnessed the shooting or could provide a suspect description.

Police are asking anyone with information about any of these incidents to contact the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.