Detectives are investigating an apparent homicide in Seattle’s South Lake Union neighborhood, police said.

Seattle police said Monday they had taken a suspect into custody after responding to a report of a dead woman in the 400 block of Minor Avenue North.

Officers took the suspect into custody “without incident” as they entered the apartment where the woman was located, police said.

Police said in a blotter post that “it appears the deceased female died of homicidal means.”

Police also said the relationship between the suspect and the woman who died was “unknown.” No additional details about the death were immediately released.