Detectives are investigating a fatal assault at a First Hill homeless encampment, Seattle police say.

A 32-year-old man suffered a head injury in a July 28 assault in the 1300 block of Hubbel Place, according to a Seattle Police Department blotter post. Medics took him to Harborview Medical Center, where he died from his injuries Aug. 1.

The man’s relation to the encampment, if any, wasn’t immediately clear. No arrests have been made as of Tuesday evening, said Detective Valerie Carson, a police spokesperson.