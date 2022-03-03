Seattle police detectives are investigating after a man was found dead in the Capitol Hill neighborhood early Thursday.

Police were called to the 1800 block of East Olive Way around 12:30 a.m. for a welfare check on a person who was “down” in a parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found a deceased man with significant head injuries, police said.

Members of SPD’s Crime Scene Investigation Unit and homicide detectives responded to collect evidence and process the scene.

Police did not immediately release more information on the apparent homicide. They asked that anyone with information on the killing to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.