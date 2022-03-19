Seattle police detectives are investigating a Saturday morning homicide on Capitol Hill.

Seattle Police Department spokesperson Detective Patrick Michaud said officers responded to a disturbance in the 100 block of 13th Avenue East about 8:30 a.m. after 911 dispatchers received a call about a man screaming. Officers found a man suffering from a stab wound.

Seattle Fire Department medics transported the man to Harborview Medical Center, where he died. Police did not release further details. According to the SPD’s Crime Dashboard, this is the eighth homicide this year.

Michaud said homicide detectives are investigating and no suspects were in custody. Detectives ask that anyone with information about the incident call SPD’s tip line at 206-684-5300.