Seattle police are investigating after a man was found dead in Kobe Terrace Park on Sunday.

Police were called to the Chinatown International District park just before 3 p.m., police said in an online blotter post.

Officers found the man slumped over near a bench, police said. When they attempted to rouse him, they found he had apparently been shot, police said.

Police ask anyone with information about the incident to call the violent crimes tip line at 206-233-5000.