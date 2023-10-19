Seattle Police Department officers responded to two separate shootings Thursday afternoon in Ballard.

Officers are investigating a shooting in the 8400 block of Seaview Place Northwest in Golden Gardens Park, the Police Department said shortly after 4 p.m.

Five minutes later, the department said officers are also investigating a shooting at 26th Avenue Northwest and Northwest Market Street.

The department urges residents to avoid the shooting scenes. No additional information about the shootings was immediately available.

This is a developing story, which will be updated.