In response to the rise in thefts of certain Kia and Hyundai models, the Seattle Police Department is giving away free steering wheel locks.

The locks are free for people who live or work in Seattle, with a focus on those who own or lease a Kia or Hyundai, according to the department.

Thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles increased after a viral TikTok challenge showing viewers how to hot-wire these cars using a USB cable and screwdriver, spotlighting the vehicles’ lack of anti-theft technology.

In January, Seattle City Attorney Ann Davison filed a lawsuit in federal court against Kia and Hyundai for their failure to install anti-theft technology in some of their vehicles, which contributed to the rise in car theft in Seattle.

From 2021 to 2022, thefts of Kia and Hyundai cars increased in Seattle by 363% and 503% respectively, according to the City Attorney’s Office. Seattle police reported a 620% increase in reports of stolen Kias and Hyundais in July 2022 compared with July 2021.

In response to the thefts stemming from the viral challenge, Kia and Hyundai released security updates in February for millions of vehicles that were missing anti-theft technology. The update extends the length of the alarm sound to one minute and requires a key to be in the ignition switch to start the vehicle.

SPD’s Crime Prevention Coordinators are giving away steering wheel locks at each of its five precincts this month. The first event was held at the Southwest Precinct on Saturday, where police had 110 locks to give away.

Due to limited availability, locks cannot be set aside or held, police said. Only one lock is allowed per person, and police are asking people to go to the pickup event scheduled for the precinct where they live or work.

Pickup dates, times and locations: