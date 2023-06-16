With an alarming uptick in gun violence in the lead-up to summer, Seattle police announced Friday the formation of a community violence task force of officers and detectives pulled from other units across the agency who will target people responsible for the shootings.

The task force will be composed of about 50 officers who will focus their efforts on four areas where violence is widespread: Aurora Avenue, downtown, the Central District and the city’s South End. Chief Adrian Diaz said he’s also marshaling the efforts of SPD’s regional and federal partners, noting that events outside Seattle can result in violence here.

“I want the people of Seattle to know that we’re committed to taking action,” Diaz said. “This task force will stem the tide of gun violence, which we know only increases over the summer months.”

He had a message for people willing to pull a trigger: “This senseless violence and loss of lives will not be tolerated. If you are trafficking women, if you are selling drugs and if you’re committing crimes with a gun, the Seattle Police Department is coming for you.”

King County Prosecutor Leesa Manion and Seattle Fire Department Chief Harold Scoggins stood with other police commanders behind Diaz during a Friday news conference, signaling their support for the police chief’s plan to reroute officers and detectives from specialty units to focus their work on arresting violent offenders.

Diaz acknowledged the shift will mean it will take longer to investigate property crimes like car prowls and burglaries and cases will need to be triaged. He said officers are already working overtime during a staffing deficit — and he expects the extra hours to continue to mount over the next two months.

But he made no bones about prioritizing lives.

“We’re squeezing everything out to try and make sure that we reduce this level of violence. It’s unacceptable,” Diaz said, noting the agency’s existing budget will cover the costs of the task force, headed by Assistant Police Chief Eric Barden.

“I had four people shot last night — one of them resulted in a homicide — and we’ve got to be able to address this issue.”

Three of those shooting victims were injured in Ballard early Friday. The other was killed along Aurora Avenue North.

The North Seattle killing marked the 29th homicide investigated by Seattle police so far this year, according to a Seattle Times database compiled with preliminary information from police, prosecutors and the King County Medical Examiner’s Office.

Seattle police investigated 55 homicides in 2022, up from 41 in the previous year. Fifty-four people were killed in Seattle homicides in 2020, 20 more than in 2019.

Work has already begun to get the task force up and running, and officials aim to have it fully functional by next weekend. In the meantime, officers will continue to address gun violence during their normal patrols — a practice that will continue during the task force’s two-month run.

Diaz said officers have recovered 629 guns so far this year, for example.

“We’re recovering more guns than we ever have, even when we had full staffing. That’s a huge concern for me,” he said. “Officers are doing great work in getting guns off the street, but that just tells you how many guns are out there.”

Some personnel currently assigned to detective units, the 20-member community response group, the traffic unit, SWAT team and other specialty units within the Special Operations Bureau are being rerouted to focus on curbing violent crime.

“Every day, we will have a very specific mission,” Diaz said. “Some of it is existing work [officers are] already doing, but it’s really just focused on this level of violence. … Having those very specific areas where we know the violence is upticking and really trying to drive that down.”

Diaz also referenced Tuesday’s fatal shooting of Eina Kwon, a pregnant woman shot alongside her husband while they waited for a traffic signal to change at Fourth Avenue and Lenora Street in the city’s Belltown neighborhood.

A cop for 26 years, Diaz said: “You’re always going to remember those cases that are just extraordinary.”

“The Fourth and Lenora pregnant mom, literally being shot and killed, a husband that’s impacted, you’re always going to remember those cases — and that’s the reason why you have to figure out, ‘How do you drive this department to make sure we are collectively working with all of our partners to make [the city] safe?'”