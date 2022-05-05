A pair of investigations by the Washington Department of Labor and Industries into widespread refusal by Seattle police officers to comply with mask mandates during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic were hampered by incidents of open suspicion and stubbornness by officers and their commanders, according to inspection reports.

Copies of the reports obtained by The Seattle Times, issued in January and July 2021, point to numerous instances when officers failed to wear protective masks or maintain social distancing, resulting in a sharply critical Office of Inspector General review issued last month.

The inspector general, one of three civilian watchdog agencies that monitors Seattle Police Department operations, concluded officers violated the law by failing to wear masks and observe social distancing — and that the department’s command staff failed to make them comply.

The state safety and health inspection reports cite instances when SPD officials “refused to answer questions” during inspections and barred compliance and safety officers from accessing SPD facilities — even after the inspections were approved by a lieutenant and inspectors showed their government identification.

The July report said police officials “claimed they had never heard” of the state Department of Labor and Industries or its occupational safety and health division.

The same report said credentialed inspectors were denied access to Seattle police’s West Precinct in April 2021 “due to concerns that [the precinct] housed Criminal Justice Information Systems.”

“Employer refused and/or was unable to answer questions regarding their masking, social distancing and meal time policies,” the report said. “They also would not provide information on how frequently the desks in the report writing area or gym were used,” and refused the inspectors’ request to interview officers during the inspection.

During the walkaround, “The employer could not or would not answer questions posed by the [safety and health inspectors] regarding general disinfection of the shared work areas and decontamination of uniforms, shared equipment employee dining practices” or “general COVID-19 policies,” the report said.

As noted in last month’s OIG report, all attempts by the L&I inspectors to interview officers failed.

When L&I identified six random officers from a list of 86 officers who were involved in the 2021 May Day protests — where a number of the mask and distancing violations allegedly occurred — five of the officers took furlough days when they were scheduled to be interviewed and the sixth declined to talk.

It took Seattle police and the City Attorney’s Office more than a month to provide the list of officers, according to the documents.

The L&I investigation was prompted by citizen complaints, some of which included detailed observations and photographs of police officers, on and off duty, not wearing masks or observing health department recommendations that individuals remain at least 6 feet from one another.

L&I inspectors showed those photographs to SPD officials, including SPD legal counsel Rebecca Boatright, who stated “they appeared to be SPD officers, but she could not speak to how close together they were,” according to the inspection report.

Boatright said in an email Wednesday the L&I visit was unscheduled and that Seattle police “sought to provide the information requested and the access it was able” while balancing security protocols and requirements and without disrupting the 911 call center, which is housed in the West Precinct.

L&I eventually received the information it sought, and Boatright said SPD “appropriately declined to speculate on specific terms without opportunity to review the specific language of the policy.”

The OIG report cited incidents when officers routinely disobeyed direct orders from interim police Chief Adrian Diaz to wear masks and observe social distancing protocols.

Former Office of Police Accountability Director Andrew Myerberg concluded the refusals indicated a “serious culture issue within the SPD” that could be seen at all levels of the department, including among members of the command staff, some of whom also disobeyed masking orders.

Boatright noted that mask mandates “were met with varying levels of support” throughout society.

“The fact remains that SPD officers continued to respond on the front lines of the multiple crises confronting this City and did so with honor and integrity,” Boatright said. “I would submit to you that the ‘culture’ of this department is better reflected in the work that officers do day in, day out, to serve and protect the residents and visitors to this city.”

The initial L&I citation was issued in January 2021 after the agency received complaints about unmasked officers at SPD’s Arson and Bomb Squad facility at 2203 Airport Way S. The health and safety inspectors found a serious violation of state and city masking and social distancing regulations and fined the department $5,400.

The citation stated that SPD “did not provide a workplace free from recognized hazards that are causing, or are likely to cause, serious injury or death,” citing the spread of COVID. The second citation, issued in June, carried a $12,000 fine as a repeat violation following additional complaints, several from residents living close to the East Precinct on Capitol Hill.

According to Tim Church, an assistant L&I director, the department paid a negotiated settlement of $11,511 to settle the citations.