Police have arrested a man they say barricaded himself inside a First Hill apartment Saturday night.



According to a Seattle Police Department blotter post, the suspect entered the apartment as the man who lives there left to retrieve a delivery. The suspect then threatened to shoot the man if he didn’t leave. The resident did not see a weapon but told police the suspect implied he had one.

After the suspect barricaded himself in the apartment, Seattle police hostage negotiators arrived to help officers attempt to communicate with him. Officers later received a search warrant to enter the apartment, and while waiting for Seattle SWAT to arrive, the suspect came out of the apartment and was arrested “without incident” according to the blotter post.

He’s since been booked into the King County Jail for burglary.