Seattle police arrested and booked a man into jail on Sunday after responding to a homicide in the Bryant neighborhood, according to a Seattle police online blotter post. The man is a person of interest in the investigation, officials said.

Police said they responded to a call about a deceased 72-year-old man at a home in the 4000 block of Northeast 58th Street at 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Homicide detectives said they determined a 34-year-old man as a person of interest in the case.

The man was in the custody of another law enforcement agency for a separate incident. Seattle police said they booked the man into King County Jail for investigation of murder.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 206-233-5000.