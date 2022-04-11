One of two juvenile suspects wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of an employee at a Tacoma marijuana store in March was arrested by Seattle police in Kent on Monday, less than a week after he and two accomplices allegedly committed a smash-and-grab, takeover robbery at a West Seattle jewelry store, according to Seattle police.

The 15-year-old boy was arrested by robbery detectives outside the Maleng Regional Justice Center in Kent, said Sgt. Randy Huserik. He was turned over to Tacoma police and booked into Remann Hall Juvenile Detention Center, according to Huserik and Officer Wendy Haddow, a Tacoma police spokesperson.

On March 24, Pierce County prosecutors charged the 15-year-old boy and Montrell Hatfield, 16, with first-degree murder in connection with the March 19 fatal shooting of Jordan Brown, 29, during an armed robbery at World of Weed on East Portland Avenue in Tacoma, court records show. A third suspect, who acted as a lookout during the robbery, has yet to be identified.

Hatfield remains at large. He is described as a Black male, 5-feet-5, 130 pounds with black hair and brown eyes, and a prosthetic right leg that causes him to walk with a limp, according to Pierce County prosecutors. Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS or 911.

All three are suspected of committing at least 10 armed robberies in Pierce and King counties in recent months, according to the charges filed in the Tacoma murder case.

The 15-year-old and Hatfield were charged in King County Juvenile Court in February in connection with an armed robbery at a Federal Way pawnshop, but were released from detention and placed on electronic home monitoring over objections from prosecutors, said Casey McNerthney, a spokesman for Prosecutor Dan Satterberg. Both cut off their monitoring devices on March 16 and warrants were issued for their arrests, McNerthney said.

Advertising

The Seattle Times does not typically name juvenile defendants unless they are charged as adults.

Under state law, 16- and 17-year-olds can automatically be charged as adults for serious violent crimes like first-degree murder and first-degree rape. For teens younger than 16, prosecutors can request what is known as a decline hearing and a judge ultimately decides whether to keep the case in juvenile court or decline juvenile jurisdiction and transfer the case to adult court.

It wasn’t immediately clear on Monday whether Pierce County prosecutors have requested a decline hearing for the 15-year-old in the murder case.

In 2018, first-degree robbery was among a handful of crimes that were removed from the list of what are known as auto-decline offenses and extended juvenile jurisdiction for those specific crimes from age 21 to age 25.

The two boys are suspects in the Feb. 22 robbery of Elite Pawn, located in the 29100 block of Pacific Highway South in Federal Way. The owner called 911 just before 3:30 p.m. to report a robbery in progress, say the charges filed in King County Juvenile Court.

Federal Way police arrived and learned three male suspects had just driven off in a vehicle, say the charges. From witness statements and video footage, detectives determined three armed suspects entered the store and ordered employees and customers onto the floor. One of the suspects forced the store’s manager to the safe, where the manager put $20,000 in cash and jewelry into a bag the suspect provided, the charges say.

Advertising

Meanwhile, the suspect later identified as the 15-year-old fired a round into a wall and forced an employee to empty the till, placing $10,000 into a plastic bag the teen provided, charging papers say.

As the three suspects drove away, a customer fired a gun at the fleeing vehicle, which crashed into another car but continued north on Pacific Highway South. Police found the abandoned car at a park-and-ride lot a mile away and witnesses told officers that the suspects had fled into a nearby apartment complex, the charges say.

Hatfield and the 15-year-old were arrested and police recovered $24,000 in cash and 98 pieces of jewelry, the charges say. The third suspect evaded capture.

At their first court appearance on Feb. 24, Chief Juvenile Judge Averil Rothrock ordered Hatfield and the 15-year-old released on electronic home detention, court records show.

Just after 10 p.m. on March 19, Tacoma police responded to a report of an armed robbery and shooting at World of Weed, where they found an employee unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the neck, say the Pierce County charges. He died at the scene.

Based on witness statements and video surveillance footage, police learned two suspects entered the store, ordered everyone to the floor, and provided plastic bags to employees, the charges say.

Advertising

One of the suspects, later identified as Hatfield, fired a warning shot into the ceiling and got into a fight with an employee, grappling with him on the floor, say the charges. At that point, the second suspect — later identified as the 15-year-old — leaned over the counter and fired a round, hitting the employee in the throat, according to charging papers.

The two suspects and a third suspect who had acted as a lookout apparently drove off in a Chevrolet Monte Carlo, say the charges.

During the investigation, Tacoma police detectives discovered there were ongoing investigations into a string of marijuana dispensary robberies in King and Pierce counties and that the modus operandi was the same in all of them, say the charges.

Around 5:20 p.m. Wednesday, three armed suspects entered Bellevue Rare Coins in the West Seattle Junction and ordered employees to lie down on the floor, according to Huserik and an incident report posted to the Seattle Police Department’s online blotter. They made off with $12,000 and several pieces of jewelry, according to police.