A couple months ago, Seattle police and federal agents found 50,000 fentanyl pills secreted in the wheel well of a mid-size SUV. Another 15,000 pills — known as “blues” on the streets — were recently recovered inside a backpack at a local hotel and ended with the owner’s arrest when he returned to retrieve the bag.

“It’s just everywhere on the streets,” Interim Seattle Police Chief Adrian Diaz said at a Wednesday news conference at Seattle Police headquarters.

Cheaper to manufacture compared with meth or heroin, fentanyl pills are being churned out by Mexican drug cartels and run up the Interstate 5 corridor or else are being made by local entrepreneurs with their own pill presses. Because fentanyl is a synthetic opiate, it’s also harder to detect than organic compounds and delivers a higher high, now making it the drug of choice in King County, according to Diaz and Special Agent in Charge Robert Hammer of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI).

So far this year, SPD in partnership with HSI and the federal Drug Enforcement Agency has taken three times the number of fentanyl pills off the streets as they did in 2018, Hammer said. Police and federal agents are also seizing far more guns — mostly illegally-modified long guns but also stolen handguns and untraceable ghost guns — as part of an ongoing investigation that’s been dubbed Operation Bear Trap.

“This is a multibillion dollar industry,” with sophisticated hierarchies overseeing logistics, supply chains and transportation networks, Hammer said.

King County has already experienced more than 700 overdose deaths this year, half of them involving fentanyl, Diaz said There were approximately 520 overdose deaths last year, he said.

Advertising

“So far this year, SPD has seized nearly 650,000 fentanyl-based pills. That’s actually 10 times more than last year, when we seized 63,000 pills alone. And in 2018, we recovered fewer than 200 fentanyl-based pills,” Diaz said.

Seattle police also have seized more than 1,000 guns and responded to more than 580 shootings this year alone and many of those are believed to be connected to drug-trafficking enterprises, according to Diaz.

“We’re probably literally hitting only a small segment of drugs on the streets … compared to what’s really out there,” he said. “We want to raise awareness about fentanyl overdoses and the number of pills that are out there. People are taking them and dying.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.