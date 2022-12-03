A lawsuit filed by two Seattle police officers who allege City Councilmember Kshama Sawant defamed them after they fatally shot Che Taylor in 2016 has suffered another setback with the dismissal of a federal claim and a judge’s rebuke over attempts to continue their trial.

U.S. District Judge Marsha Pechman, responding to a motion by Sawant’s attorneys, dismissed a claim of “federal defamation” brought by officers Scott Miller and Michael Spaulding, finding their argument “self-defeating” and their motion for a continuance barred by their failure to “lift a finger” to proceed with discovery and depositions on other claims while waiting on an appeal to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in San Francisco.

Pechman’s orders, issued late in November, means the officers’ remaining state law-based claims of defamation and outrage will proceed to trial May 15.

Spaulding and Miller were performing surveillance outside a Wedgwood home on Feb. 21, 2016, when Taylor arrived. One of the officers said he saw a handgun on Taylor’s hip. Taylor left the area, but when he returned a short time later, the officers, in plain clothes and armed with a shotgun and a rifle, approached him after he had exited a car to arrest him for being a felon in possession of a gun. The officers shot him, they said, when they saw him reach for what they believed was the gun.

However, evidence developed during a coroner’s inquest and through a civil lawsuit filed by Taylor’s family raised questions about whether Taylor was armed and why he would have been reaching for a gun he wasn’t carrying. The only civilian weapon found at the scene, a handgun, was under debris beneath the passenger seat of the vehicle Taylor had been in.

The city settled the family’s lawsuit in late 2020 for $1.5 million.

During a rally five days after the shooting, Sawant decried the shooting, calling it a “brutal … and blatant murder at the hands of police.”

She made several similar comments but never singled out Spaulding or Miller by name.

The officers claimed their names and reputations were damaged by Sawant’s comments.

The lawsuit, filed in 2018, alleged Sawant was liable for defamation and outrage — based both on Washington state law and federal civil-rights statutes. Pechman’s November order applies only to the federal claim.

The lawsuit has generated several orders — most against the officers — and has made two trips to the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, which last year reinstated the state defamation and outrage claims after Pechman dismissed them in December 2020. The federal defamation claim was the officers’ last remaining civil-rights based claim, and Pechman in her order last month told the officers they could attempt to reinstate it through an amended complaint.

She gave them until this coming Monday to do so.

Jessica Cox, one of the attorneys representing the two officers, on Friday declined to say whether the officers’ legal team would file amended pleadings.

The judge, in her November order, said the officers offered a “self-defeating” argument, alleging they were suing Sawant in her “personal capacity,” but base their claims on statements she made while a member of the Seattle City Council. A federal defamation claim must prove that the defamatory statements were made “under color of state law,” however, and that could only be done by Sawant in her capacity as a city councilmember.

The judge pointed out that, as a councilmember, Sawant enjoys qualified immunity for her statements, meaning she can’t be held liable for comments made in her official capacity.

Moreover, she said neither officer can prove they were deprived of any right protected by the due-process clauses in the 5th and 14th amendments to the U.S. Constitution or their First Amendment right to association.

The judge also denied a motion by the officers to continue the case so they could proceed with additional discovery and depositions. Pechman pointed out that the officers’ lawyers, while waiting on an appeal, “did not lift a finger to engage in discovery” in the months the appeal was pending.

“The record clearly showcases a lack of diligence by plaintiffs to engage in any

discovery from March 16, 2022 to October 27, 2022,” she wrote. “This precludes the finding of good cause to alter the case schedule.”