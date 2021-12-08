A Seattle police officer captured on video rolling his bicycle over a protester’s head last year has been ordered to serve a seven-day suspension without pay after the city’s police watchdog found he used prohibited force and broke department rules for reasonable discretion and professionalism.

The officer, who has not been identified by the Seattle Police Department, is appealing the findings by the city’s Office of Police Accountability. A department spokesman did not immediately respond to questions Wednesday about whether the officer had served the suspension and is back on the job.

Andrew Myerberg, director of the city’s Office of Police Accountability, said during an interview Wednesday the officer’s recommended suspension was “on the higher end of discipline” compared to similar cases.

“It was not just that he intentionally rolled a bike over a protester’s head, but also the significant public attention that negatively impacted SPD that we considered here,” Myerberg said.

The September 2020 incident, captured on video by several people, drew national attention from news accounts and social media posts of protests in Seattle and cities nationwide that ignited after a grand jury’s decision to not indict police officers in Louisville, Kentucky, for the killing of Breonna Taylor.

Videos from the protest in Seattle’s Capitol Hill neighborhood showed a protester, later identified as Camillo Massagli, lying on the ground, and the officer walking his bike over his head before a line of officers pushed back demonstrators. Other officers later arrested Massagli on investigation of failure to disperse and obstruction, police have said.

Massagli, then 26 and known for playing the trumpet during street protests, later said in an Instagram video that he wasn’t seriously injured, but he believed the incident showed the officers’ “disregard for human life.”

He later told The Seattle Times in a text: “I cannot use a penal system I reject just for revenge, not in good conscience,” when explaining why he didn’t want to pursue charges against the officer.

A King County sheriff’s detective who investigated the officer for assault ultimately did not find probable cause, reasoning that he and other officers had a right to remove protesters from the street that night. The detective opined the officer “purposefully … rolled his bike over” Massagli’s head, but also noted such an action “would not necessarily be expected to cause someone pain,” according to OPA’s summary of the criminal investigation.

After the Seattle City Attorney’s office subsequently reviewed the case and declined to file charges, OPA launched its investigation.

The officer told OPA investigators that at the time a captain ordered officers to disperse an unruly crowd that night, both tires on his department-issued bicycle were flat, so he was wheeling it when the protester laid down in the street in front of him, the summary of the investigation, released this week, says.

The officer stated “he needed to stay on his line and could not move as it might confuse the officers following behind him,” and contended that he stepped and lifted his bicycle over the protester, denying that he intentionally rolled it over Massagli.

But OPA’s review of videos found “no indication that he ever lifted the bicycle while walking over” the protester. The videos also showed there was plenty of room to simply go around the protester, and that right after rolling the tires over the man’s head, the officer lifted the bike to push another protester back, the summary states.

“Moreover, OPA does not see any credible assertion that rolling over a prone person lying on the ground with the wheels of a bicycle — flat or not — is appropriate force under SPD policy,” the investigation summary says. “There is no legitimate law enforcement need to use such force.”

OPA ultimately sustained violations of department standards against the officer for using force when prohibited and failing to use reasonable discretion and striving to be professional. The probe determined as “unfounded” an allegation that the officer failed to adhere to laws, based on the outcome of the criminal investigation.

A disciplinary committee that included Myerberg, an assistant police chief, the officer’s captain and a department lawyer ultimately recommended a seven-day suspension against the officer. Interim Police Chief Adrian Diaz agreed with the recommendation and formally notified the officer of the suspension on Nov. 5.

Myerberg, who noted Wednesday that “the union is appealing the case,” said he didn’t know if the officer has served the suspension yet.

Mike Solan, president of the Seattle Police Officers Guild, did not immediately respond Wednesday to a request for comment about the matter.