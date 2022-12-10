A wrongful-death lawsuit filed Thursday against the city of Seattle alleges fire department medics delayed treating a heart attack victim after he was erroneously flagged as a danger to first responders, leading to the man’s death.

Attorney Mark Lindquist in March filed a wrongful-death claim against the city, as required by state law before a lawsuit can be filed against a governmental entity. He’s representing William Yurek’s 23-year-old daughter and ex-wife, the guardian of Yurek’s younger children, now ages 6, 9 and 14.

Lindquist requested $10 million in damages over Yurek’s November 2021 death when he initially filed the claim, as required by what he called a “quirk” in state law, but didn’t list a dollar amount in this week’s lawsuit.

“It’ll be the jury who will decide what justice looks like in this case,” Lindquist said Friday.

Anthony Derrick, a spokesperson for the Seattle City Attorney’s Office, said that his office is aware of the lawsuit and attorneys are reviewing the claims made against the city.

“However, as the city is unable to comment on pending litigation, we have no further comment at this time,” Derrick said in an email.

Advertising

Yurek, 45, and his former partner, Meagen Petersen, separated in 2016, and Petersen moved with her three children to Utah while Yurek remained in Seattle, Lindquist said. Yurek’s adult daughter, Brooklyn Yurek, lives in South King County, according to Lindquist.

In October 2021, Yurek’s then 13-year-old son, wanting to reconnect with his father, moved into Yurek’s townhouse in Seattle’s Crown Hill neighborhood, Lindquist said. Yurek had lived in the complex for about 10 years but had moved into a different unit a couple years before his death.

Yurek’s son called 911 at 1:24 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2021, to report his father was having a medical emergency, wasn’t breathing and was making a gurgling noise, the lawsuit says.

“He’s not okay … I think he’s having a heart attack,” the boy told a dispatcher, according to the family’s suit, which notes the dispatcher didn’t instruct the boy to perform CPR.

Medics arrived six minutes later, but they didn’t go inside the residence because Yurek was wrongly listed on a “blacklist” and his address was marked with a “caution note” for reported hostility aimed at Seattle police and fire officials, says the lawsuit. Medics were instructed to wait for police to arrive and escort them inside, according to the family’s claim.

As his father’s condition worsened, Yurek’s son called 911 a second time at 1:37 p.m. and was told help was on the way, even though by that time, unbeknownst to the boy, medics were already outside, according to the suit. Again, the dispatcher didn’t tell the boy to begin chest compressions, the lawsuit says.

Advertising

Thirteen minutes after arriving at Yurek’s residence, medics decided to go in even though police had not yet arrived, according to the suit. They performed CPR and used a defibrillator on Yurek, but they were too late and Yurek died in front of his son, says the suit.

The lawsuit says it was well known the Seattle Police Department was severely understaffed at the time of Yurek’s death, but yet the city continued to rely on an outdated blacklist and caution notes that required medics to wait for a police escort. The suit notes other incidents in which the blacklist was mistaken or outdated, but medics weren’t significantly delayed in those incidents because police arrived promptly.

“I want justice for the family and accountability for the city, and we want this process to be reformed. It’s not working,” Lindquist said of the city’s blacklist, which he has learned is linked to addresses alone, not specific individuals living at those addresses.

“You can see the problem inherent in that,” because people move and change residences, he said. “As far as I know, there’s no way to get off the list, and I’m not aware of any remedial measures the city has taken to fix this.”

Medical experts Lindquist consulted told him Yurek likely would have survived if aid had been rendered as soon as medics arrived and that his chance of survival diminished 7% to 10% for each minute treatment was delayed.

“We understand the medics did everything they could and went in, against their own protocol,” he said. “Unfortunately, it was too late.”

He noted several states, including Virginia, Rhode Island, Oklahoma, Texas and Indiana, have enacted laws to establish training requirements for 911 dispatchers to be able to walk bystanders through how to perform CPR over the phone, but Washington has not taken that step.

Yurek’s chance of survival would likely have improved had the dispatcher told his son to begin CPR, Lindquist said.