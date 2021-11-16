King County sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 39-year-old man who was found by a passerby on Friday morning in unincorporated King County west of Algona.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office has identified the man as Uso Hale and determined he died from multiple gunshot wounds. His death was ruled a homicide.

Sheriff’s Sgt. Tim Meyer said a passerby called 911 just before 7:30 a.m. Friday and reported finding the man near the roadway in the 4600 block of South 352nd Street. Major Crimes detectives are investigating, he said.

The location where Hale was found is near the South King County Baseball Fields. Court records show Hale’s last known address is in Seattle’s Beacon Hill neighborhood.