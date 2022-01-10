A 28-year-old Seattle man has been charged with 12 counts of first-degree robbery, accused of robbing eight banks and four other businesses at gunpoint from early October through mid-December, according to King County prosecutors.

Yoonis Idris was arrested by U.S. Marshals at a Motel 6 in SeaTac on Dec. 30 and was booked into the King County Jail, where he remains in custody in lieu of $500,000 bail, jail and court records show. In addition to being charged with 12 counts of robbery last week, Idris was also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm after a handgun without a serial number was found during a search of his motel room, charging papers say.

He has a prior residential burglary conviction and is not legally allowed to possess firearms, according to prosecutors.

Court records do not yet indicate which defense attorney is representing Idris. He is to be arraigned Jan. 19.

Idris is accused of robbing eight banks — two in Seattle and one each in White Center, Renton, Des Moines, Federal Way, Bellevue and Shoreline — along with two Burien smoke shops and two gas station convenience stores in Seattle and Burien, according to the charges.

The 12 armed robberies were committed between Oct. 8 and Dec. 17 and surveillance photos show that the robber wore many of the same items of clothing in several of them, say the charges. He also wore a mask or balaclava during the robberies, and in some instances, blue surgical gloves.

Advertising

A teller at a Seattle credit union told police he was struck in the back of the head with a gun, and all 12 victims named in charging papers told police they were robbed at gunpoint by a man who threatened to kill them if they didn’t comply with his demands for money, with several reporting the robber gave them a countdown.

During robberies at Chase bank locations in Seattle on Oct. 8 and in White Center on Oct. 12, the robber left behind notes demanding money and threatening to shoot everyone, according to charging papers, which include photographs of the notes.

After a Unibank branch in Federal Way was robbed Oct. 29, the robber returned moments later, fired three shots into the locked door to gain entry, took his demand note and fled, say the charges.

On Nov. 15, Seattle police asked for the public’s help in identifying what was then believed to be two bank robbers in an item posted on the department’s online blotter, which included photos, according to the charges. Soon after, two anonymous tipsters independently contacted police, said the photos were of a single robber and identified the man as Idris, with one of the tipsters also providing Idris’ Snapchat handle, the charges say.

In a selfie saved on Snapchat, Idris was seen wearing a black Air Jordan jacket worn by the man who committed bank robberies in Seattle on Oct. 26 and Federal Way on Oct. 29; geo location data from the app also showed Idris in the area of the Federal Way bank robbery and a Nov. 21 robbery at a Shell gas station on Seattle’s East Marginal Way, say the charges.