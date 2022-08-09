King County prosecutors have charged a Seattle man with first-degree murder in the death of his wife.

Daniel Tesfai, 42, is accused of repeatedly stabbing Lucia Kahsai, 31, on the night of Aug. 1, according to court documents.

The King County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Kahsai’s death a homicide, and autopsy results showed she had lacerations and wounds over her body, including her head, neck, back and arms.

Prosecutors allege Tesfai began stabbing Kahsai while she was lying on the couch with two of their children. The struggle continued throughout the family’s house on Martin Luther King Jr. Way in Rainier Valley.

The couple’s children called 911 and told investigators they witnessed their father kill their mother, court documents say. Seattle police officers found Kahsai unresponsive, and she died at the scene.

None of the couple’s four children was physically hurt.

Tesfai was no longer home when authorities arrived. Washington State Patrol troopers found him on the Ship Canal Bridge and took him into custody after a short pursuit.

Prosecutors are asking that Tesfai be held without bail, as he owns a car dealership and “has a propensity for violence that creates a substantial likelihood of danger to the community” if released, according to charging documents.

Kahsai’s brother told police that he knew of two previous incidents in which Tesfai physically abused Kahsai, according to court documents. One of the couple’s children told investigators that Tesfai looked calm while stabbing Kahsai, documents say.

Tesfai remains in King County Jail and is set to be arraigned Aug. 18.