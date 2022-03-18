King County prosecutors on Friday charged an 18-year-old Seattle man with second-degree murder, accusing him of fatally shooting a teen in downtown Seattle on March 2.

Felix Taylor turned himself in at the Seattle Police Department’s West Precinct on Tuesday night in connection with the death of 15-year-old Michael Del Bianco, who police say was also armed with a handgun. Neither firearm has been located.

Taylor remains jailed in lieu of $500,000 bail. Though he does not appear to have any prior convictions, he has had several police contacts and arrests in the past that were referred to the juvenile court system and then diverted, including at least one weapons offense, say the charges.

Should Taylor post bail, prosecutors requested a judge order him not to leave the state and to bar him from going to the area between Second and Fourth avenues and Pike and Pine streets, according to the charges.

Related Seattle police flood downtown after 2nd homicide in 4 days

Locally, that area of downtown is known as The Blade — the site of a longtime open-air drug market that Seattle police in recent weeks have been working to clear out. In the days before Del Bianco was killed at Third and Pine, a man was shot in the face and 52-year-old Reno Maiava was fatally shot Feb. 27 in separate violent incidents at the intersection.

According to the murder charge filed against Taylor, Seattle police responded to several 911 calls about a shooting at Third and Pine just before 7:15 p.m. March 2 and found Del Bianco on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to his arm and abdomen. He was taken to Harborview Medical Center, where he died.

Advertising

Though police attempted to locate witnesses, no one remained at the scene to speak with officers, the charges say. Video-surveillance footage from several businesses allowed police to piece together what happened.

Based on the footage, police say Del Bianco was seen talking to multiple people and walked by another man several times as the man smoked an unknown substance on the east side of the street in the 1500 block of Third Avenue, according to the charges.

After getting into a brief scuffle with another person, the man relocated to the sidewalk on the south side of Pine Street, just east of Third.

A few minutes later, Del Bianco is seen approaching the man and confronting him for an unknown reason, say the charges. Del Bianco then pulls what appears to be a handgun from his pocket and walks closer to the man, who holds a blue bandanna out to Del Bianco. Del Bianco aggressively pulls it from his hand and begins to walk away with his body “bladed” toward the other man with a gun visible in his left hand, according to the charges.

The man then draws a gun from his jacket pocket and appears to fire one shot, striking Del Bianco, the charges say. The man was seen running into the Westlake Station transit tunnel as Del Bianco runs west across Third Avenue, where he collapsed.

“Shortly after he collapsed, a crowd gathered around Del Bianco. Surveillance footage does not clearly depict what actions all members of the crowd were taking,” a Seattle police detective wrote in the charges. “Of note, a firearm was not located with Del Bianco when officers arrived.”

Advertising

After police were unable to identify the shooter, images of him were released to the media on Monday, charging papers say.

On Tuesday, Taylor, accompanied by his mother, arrived at the West Precinct just before 10:30 p.m. and told officers he wanted to turn himself in, say the charges. His mother later told officers her son appeared to be upset and when she asked him what was wrong, he showed her the images of himself in a news story about Del Bianco’s killing, according to the charges.

She drove Taylor to the precinct, where he was arrested without incident, the charges say.