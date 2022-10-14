A 19-year-old Seattle man already in custody for a September double shooting is now facing murder and assault charges for two other shootings allegedly committed on the same day in August, according to prosecutors.

Dijion Taylor-Johnson was charged Tuesday with premeditated first-degree murder and three counts of first-degree assault for shootings in Seattle and Kent on Aug. 28, with two of the assault charges involving one victim who was shot for the second time hours after he was treated for a gunshot wound and released from Harborview Medical Center.

Reese Gainer, the 23-year-old man killed in the Kent shooting, had moved here from Atlanta two days earlier, along with the man who was shot twice, according to charging papers.

A Kent police detective conducting surveillance on Taylor-Johnson in connection with the August shootings watched him indiscriminately fire into a group of people outside an Auburn apartment complex Sept. 7, charging papers say. Auburn police quickly arrested him, and he was later charged with two counts of first-degree assault, accused of shooting two men, the charges say.

Taylor-Johnson, who has entered not guilty pleas in the Auburn case, is to be arraigned Oct. 20 on the Kent murder and assault charges. He remains jailed in lieu of $4 million combined bail. Each of the six charges he faces includes a firearms enhancement, which, if proven, would alone result in a 30-year prison sentence that would not be subject to time off for good behavior.

“Here, there is no other way to describe the defendant’s conduct other than brazen, aggressive and critically dangerous,” Senior Deputy Prosecutor Brandy Greves wrote in charging papers in the Kent case, which references the later shooting in Auburn. “Although the defendant has no conviction history, in just over one week, the defendant committed three separate shootings with two different firearms, killing one and critically injuring four others.”

Taylor-Johnson had been staying with a 23-year-old friend and his friend’s mother at their Kent apartment but was asked to move out Aug. 26, charging papers say. That same day, Gainer and another 23-year-old man arrived from Atlanta and were staying at the apartment while they looked for their own place.

The next day, Taylor-Johnson solicited multiple friends via Instagram for guns, saying he needed a “banger” because he had sold his gun and would pay up to $900 for a new one, according to the charges.

One of the men from Atlanta called 911 early Aug. 28 and said he had been shot in the leg outside an apartment building in Seattle’s Rainier Beach neighborhood, the charges say. Police found the man and Gainer in an alley behind the building and followed a blood trail to the front entrance, where they found 10 spent 9 mm shell casings, the charges say.

After he was treated at Harborview, the man and Gainer returned to the Kent apartment. They were sleeping in the living room, their friend was watching TV, and their friend’s mother was preparing food in the kitchen when two shooters — one stationed at a window, the other outside a sliding-glass door — fired into the apartment at 8:45 p.m., charging papers say. One of the bullets hit a fuse box, cutting electricity to the apartment and making it impossible for the occupants to see the shooters.

When police arrived at the Irwin Park Apartments in the 25800 block of 110th Avenue Southeast, officers found the man who lives at the apartment outside the unit with two gunshot wounds to his back, the charges say. The two men from Atlanta were found on the living room floor, both with multiple gunshot wounds. All three men were taken to Harborview, where Gainer — who had been shot twice in the head — died from his injuries, the charges say.

The woman who lives at the apartment told police she suspected Taylor-Johnson was one of the shooters, relayed what she knew of the earlier shooting in Seattle and gave them Taylor-Johnson’s cellphone number, charging papers say.

Investigators found 22 shell casings from two different 9 mm handguns outside of the apartment, according to the charges, which don’t identify the other alleged shooter. The casings found by the sliding glass door were later matched to the casings from the Seattle shooting scene, the charges say.

Detectives later obtained a court order for real-time location “pings” for Taylor-Johnson’s phone, and the phone “pinged” Sept. 6 near an apartment building in the 1600 block of 22nd Way Northeast in Auburn, according to the charges.

The third shooting occurred at the apartments the next day. A detective surveilling Taylor-Johnson said she watched a man and young child get out of an SUV in front of the apartments and that after the child was ushered inside, a woman came out and confronted a man seated inside the SUV, ultimately ending in a scuffle between her and four men, charging papers say.

Another man, later identified by police as Taylor-Johnson, then emerged from the apartment and fired 11 rounds at the group scuffling on the ground, striking two men, ages 22 and 23, the charges say. Both were taken to Harborview.

Bystanders told police the gunman ran back into the apartment and out a back door, then across a footbridge leading to Green River Road. An officer detained Taylor-Johnson a short distance from the bridge, and police later located a .45-caliber handgun in his backpack, the charges say.

In an interview with Auburn detectives, Taylor-Johnson claimed he’d been robbed and shot at, prompting him to return fire, the charges say. But a resident’s vehicle camera captured video of the shooting, which corroborated the Kent detective’s account, the charges say.