A 27-year-old man fatally shot a teenager in his North Seattle bedroom on Monday and fired 18 rounds out his window, injuring a motorist, according to King County prosecutors.

Kenny M. Lee was charged Thursday with second-degree murder in the shooting death of Angel Ortiz Serrano, 17, whose main injury was a gunshot wound to the chest. Serrano also suffered blunt force injuries to his head and neck, possibly from being struck with a gun, according to charging papers.

Lee, who remains jailed in lieu of $2 million bail, was also charged with first-degree assault, accused of shooting up a Toyota Camry and injuring the driver, who wasn’t hit by gunfire but was treated for a cut to his hand, jail and court records say.

Lee is to be arraigned April 21. He has prior felony convictions for attempted unlawful possession of a firearm and attempting to elude a pursuing police vehicle as well as two juvenile convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm, Senior Deputy Prosecutor Jennifer Petersen wrote in charging papers.

Just before 6 p.m. Monday, 911 callers reported hearing 10 gunshots coming from the northeast of the 1200 block of North 143rd Street and soon after, a man called 911 from a doughnut shop on Aurora Avenue North, the charges say.

Seattle police officers responded to both scenes. The man who called 911 from the doughnut shop parking lot was checked for bullet wounds and, though none were found, police determined his car had at least six bullet holes, say the charges. He told officers he dropped off a friend at an apartment building in the 14300 block of Lenora Place North when the shooting occurred.

Police went to the apartment building on Lenora, where they found 18 9-mm shell casings outside, charging papers say. The residents of one apartment said they heard shots and thought they’d come from upstairs.

Then just after 9 p.m., one of Lee’s relatives called 911 and identified Lee as the shooter. She met officers outside the apartment and told them Lee was high on drugs at the time of the shooting and she had hid in her bedroom for a couple of hours, too afraid to call 911, say the charges. She reported Lee was inside the apartment with another male.

Officers called for Lee to come out of the apartment and eventually he did, and was taken into custody, according to charging papers. When officers called for the second male to come outside, Lee said something to the effect of, “He’s not coming out, he’s dead,” the charges say.

SWAT officers went into the apartment and found a male dead in a bedroom.

Lee’s relative told police Ortiz had come over around 10 a.m. Sunday. The next afternoon, she saw three handguns and four long guns on Lee’s bed, which was unusual because he typically kept the weapons in a closet, charging papers say. She told officers she heard Lee and Ortiz wrestling in Lee’s bedroom but assumed they were playing around, as they’d done in the past, say the charges. She then heard gunshots.