A 41-year-old Seattle man had his bags packed and passport on hand when he fatally stabbed his wife more than 100 times with a screwdriver Thursday night inside their Ballard nail salon, prosecutors say.

Terence Chan was charged Tuesday with second-degree murder domestic violence in the death of his wife, 34-year-old Hao “Helen” Tong, inside a bathroom at Sapphire Spa in the 7000 block of 15th Avenue Northwest. Chan remains jailed in lieu of $4 million bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Sept. 1.

Chan claimed he stabbed Tong in self-defense, but the charges note he had only a small bruise on his knee and minor scratches on his arms.

“Despite defendant’s claim of self-defense, the minimum amount of injury on him stands in sharp contrast to the victim’s numerous wounds,” King County Senior Deputy Prosecutor Don Raz wrote in charging papers. “Even assuming the defendant’s claim that the victim initiated the conflict is accurate, the degree of violence and injury the defendant excessively inflicted upon the victim clearly exposes the defendant as a man of little control and readily capable of extreme violence against others.”

Two people independently called 911 Thursday night after Chan contacted them and told them he had killed his wife, the charges say. The first person said Chan planned to call others to say goodbye, then kill himself before police arrived, according to the charges. The second person said Chan was planning to divorce Tong and leave that night.

When Seattle police officers arrived at the spa, Chan came to the door wearing a bloodstained T-shirt and jeans, the charges say. Officers found Tong dead in the living area behind the nail salon, where they also found Chan’s luggage and passport, according to the charges.

Chan told detectives in an interview that he planned to leave that night for Canada but agreed to fix the couple’s bathtub before he left, charging papers say. He claimed his wife swung a screwdriver at him as he worked, according to the charges, but he wouldn’t provide police with details to substantiate his claim that he acted in self-defense.

Of the 39 homicides committed in Seattle so far this year, five of the victims were women, according to preliminary data collected by The Seattle Times with information provided by police, prosecutors and the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. Three of the female victims, including Tong, were allegedly killed by their husbands. One of 34 male victims was allegedly killed by his adult son.