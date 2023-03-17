A 43-year-old Seattle man was charged Wednesday with first-degree murder, accused of gunning down a man at a Belltown bus stop because the victim had “disrespected” him, according to prosecutors.

Shell casings from the scene where Jamell Webb, 37, was shot multiple times early March 6 were presumptively matched to casings from two earlier shootings in Belltown, one of them a homicide, say the charges filed against Thomas James Wells III.

Wells hasn’t been charged in the earlier shootings, though before last week’s killing he had been identified as a person of interest in a 2021 homicide, court records show.

Arrested last Friday at his girlfriend’s Interbay apartment, he remains jailed in lieu of $5 million bail, accused of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm in addition to the murder charge.

Wells’ girlfriend, Ayona Hall, 32, was charged with first-degree felony rendering criminal assistance for allegedly accompanying Wells to and from the shooting scene, secreting the murder weapon in a backpack and handing the backpack to an unsuspecting neighbor to get the gun out of her apartment, charges say. She was arrested in Belltown shortly after Wells was taken into custody and remains jailed in lieu of $100,000 bail, jail and court records show.

A Seattle police officer was in his patrol vehicle at Third Avenue and Virginia Street just after 4:20 a.m. on March 6 when he heard several gunshots, say the charges against Wells. The officer drove north and found a man with gunshot wounds sitting at a bus stop near Third and Bell Street, the charges say.

The man, identified as Webb, was taken to Seattle’s Harborview Medical Center, where he died during surgery.

Five 9 mm casings and two bullet fragments were found at the scene, the charges say. Video footage from an apartment building across the street from the bus stop showed a man walking south on Third, stopping behind a utility box and manipulating something from his waistband, then running toward Webb as he fired, according to charging papers. Webb fell to the ground, and the man turned and ran.

The footage also showed that the man met up with a woman in a nearby alley and put what appeared to be a handgun in her backpack, the charges say.

The day after the shooting, police sent casings from the scene to the State Patrol Crime Lab, where they were presumptively linked to a February 2022 shooting in Belltown and an August 2021 homicide in the same neighborhood, charging papers say.

The 2021 homicide mentioned in the charges is an apparent reference to the Aug. 26 fatal shooting of Gerald Stewart, 50, at Second Avenue and Vine Street, according to a Seattle Times database compiled with information from police, prosecutors and the King County Medical Examiner’s Office. No one has been charged in connection with Stewart’s killing.

The detective investigating Webb’s killing learned that Wells had been identified as a person of interest in the 2021 homicide and that Hall is his girlfriend, the charges against Wells say. Jail booking photos of Wells and Hall also appeared to be consistent with the man and woman seen in the video footage, according to the charges.

An overnight security guard who witnessed last week’s shooting told police two men had been involved in an argument minutes earlier, before the victim walked to the bus stop and the other man and a woman walked away, the charges say. The next time the guard saw the man later identified as Wells, he had removed his jacket and swapped out a dark-colored face mask for a light-colored mask, charging papers say.

The guard “recognized the shooter as the same person that was arguing with the victim earlier and observed the shooter run toward the bus stop and open fire on the victim,” a detective wrote in the charges.

After Wells and Hall were arrested, police visited one of Hall’s neighbors, who voluntarily handed over the backpack Hall had given her, according to the charging papers. Inside was a 9 mm handgun with the serial number scratched out, the charges say.

Ballistic testing showed the gun appeared to match the casings found at last week’s scene, as well as those from the two earlier shootings, according to the charges.