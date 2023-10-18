A 39-year-old man suspected of attacking two people at the Beacon Hill light-rail station in Seattle was charged with three counts of assault by the King County Prosecutor’s Office Wednesday.

Last month, police allege, Richard Aaron Gordon hit a 63-year-old woman in the back of the head with his hand, then used a hammer to strike a 60-year-old man who stood up from a wheelchair.

Both the man and woman were taken to Harborview Medical Center for their head injuries, and both have since been released.

Prosecutors are charging him with first- and second-degree assault, both felonies, as well as fourth-degree assault, a gross misdemeanor.

Charging documents say Gordon was “displaying increasingly paranoid behavior in the days and weeks leading up to the attack,” calling 911 and making public posts on his Facebook profile that threatened violence.

The Seattle 911 department reported Gordon called multiple times, saying he was being stalked by a group of “possessed people” who were threatening to kill him, according to court documents. Gordon also called 911 on the day of the attack with a similar complaint, stating he was armed with a hammer.

Advertising

Prosecutors say they have not found prior criminal convictions for Gordon.

Gordon lived in an outpatient facility for people who are homeless and often deal with addiction and mental health conditions, according to court documents. He reportedly told officers he had been using methamphetamine but did not take psychiatric medication.

Officers arrested Gordon last Friday after receiving anonymous tips. He is being held on $1 million bail at the King County Jail. His next court hearing is Nov. 1.