Seattle’s LGBTQ+ community is reeling after five people were killed and 18 injured at a Colorado nightclub over the weekend.

Like many clubs serving the LGBTQ+ community, Colorado Springs’ Club Q was seen as a safe haven. A 22-year-old man faces murder and hate crime charges in the Saturday attack, where police said he shot and killed clubgoers using an AR-15-style semiautomatic weapon.

The mass shooting came amid a rise in anti-gay and anti-transgender legislation across the country, and an ongoing fears of hates crimes, bringing renewed attention to the importance and safety of spaces for the LGBTQ+ community in Seattle.

The deadly attack also came just hours ahead of Trans Day of Remembrance, which honors transgender people who have died from anti-trans violence. This year, at least 32 transgender people have faced fatal violence, according to the most recent data available from the Human Rights Campaign.

During a Trans Day of Remembrance event at University Unitarian Church in Seattle, Oliver Webb, the executive director of the Diversity Alliance of the Puget Sound, read the names of slain transgender people, including Daniel Aston, a transgender bartender who died in the Colorado Springs shooting.

Webb said he is still in shock after the news of the shooting.

“It was horrifying,” Webb tearfully recalled. “Waking up to that was something no one wanted.

“It was a direct attack on our family, on our community. My only thought was how do we offer space and honor those who come here today and honor those lives.”

Webb said incidents like this hit close to home for many LGBTQ+ people in Seattle.

“It reverberates across the world because our communities are so small,” Webb said. “It always touches us. … It doesn’t matter if it happens across the country or on our doorstep.”

Dallas Martinez, who is transgender and worked as a club security guard in Colorado before moving to Seattle, said the queer nightlife scene helped him find community.

“It could have been any of us,” said Martinez, 41, an attorney at QLaw Foundation. “Clubs were a place where we sought refuge … they were more than the alcohol being served, they were more than the occasional fight that would break out … it was a safe haven for us.”

Members of the LGBTQ+ nightlife community around Seattle expressed pained anguish over the Colorado attack, and support for victims and loved ones, in a flood of social media posts Sunday.

Neighbours, Seattle’s longest-standing LGBTQ+ nightclub, said in an Instagram post that workers were “devastated” to hear the news of the shooting at Club Q.

“Our community is family,” Neighbours wrote. “We will get through this together.”

For many, the deadly incident recalled the 2016 mass shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Fla., where a gunman killed 49 people and wounded 53 others.

“Our hearts go out to the victims, their family, and community,” Wildrose, Seattle’s only lesbian bar, said in a Facebook post Sunday. “On this Transgender Day of Remembrance, our hearts are incredibly heavy.”

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Seattle’s vibrant LGBTQ+ nightlife scene hard. Community staples such as Re-bar and R Place permanently closed their doors in 2021. Beyond serving as places to party and celebrate, many of Seattle’s nightclubs and bars are also spaces for organize and rally — and mourn and heal.

The losses of those spaces have felt all the more crushing with the recent rise in anti-transgender and anti-gay rhetoric seen in parts of the U.S., spurred in large part by conservative lawmakers and media.

This year, 25 anti-LGBTQ+ bills have been signed into law, including 17 anti-transgender laws across 13 states, according to the Human Rights Campaign. Those bills include bans on transgender youth playing sports in accordance with their gender identity, the criminalization of gender-affirming care and restrictions on LGBTQ+ school curriculum.

Saturday’s mass shooting exacerbates fears and concerns many in the community already have about the rise in hate crimes against LGBTQ+ people. Seattle reported 147 incidents of bias or hate crimes based on sexual orientation in 2021, and 35 such cases based on gender identity. So far this year, 139 hate crimes and incidents of bias related to sexual orientation or gender identity have been reported citywide.

“Night clubs like Club Q are supposed to be safe havens for LGBTQ+ people, where they can be free and safe to be themselves,” U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Seattle Democrat, said in a statement.

“And yet, Club Q, like Pulse before it, has become the site of hatred and violence.”