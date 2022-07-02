A Seattle homeowner shot and killed a man he says climbed a fence to get into his yard early Saturday, according to police.

A neighbor near the 900 block of North 101st St., in Greenwood, called 911 at 2:35 a.m. to report a disturbance at a nearby house, according to the Seattle Police Department. The caller had heard someone say to call 911.

Officers found a man with a gunshot wound in the backyard of a home. They began first aid, and Seattle Fire Department medics took the man to Harborview Medical Center, where he died.

The homeowner told officers the man had climbed the fence into his yard, and that when the homeowner went outside to confront the man, and he refused to leave, the homeowner shot him, according to police.

The shooting is under investigation.