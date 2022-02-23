The Seattle Fire Department has launched an investigation following the discovery of a noose inside a fire station.

A firefighter found a “rope tied in a noose” last week inside Seattle Fire Station 24 in the Bitter Lake neighborhood and alerted supervisors, according to department spokesperson Kristin Tinsley.

“Discrimination and racial harassment are antithetical to SFD’s values and will not be tolerated,” Tinsley said in a statement Wednesday. “The department takes any complaints of discrimination and harassment very seriously and will use all appropriate measures to address any violations of policy.”

Tinsley declined to share any additional details about the incident to “maintain the integrity of the investigative process.”

In an email to department staff and firefighters, Seattle Fire Chief Harold Scoggins said he was “dismayed,” the incident occurred during Black History Month and that nooses have an “undeniable history in our nation as a symbol of racial hate and intimidation and historically has been used to murder Black people,” according to The Stranger, which first reported the investigation.

Scoggins also acknowledged Seattle Fire Station 24 is the same station that had “inadvertently” used an “old patch with racist iconography” in the 2020 yearbook, according to The Stranger.