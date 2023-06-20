A Seattle couple have been identified as the people killed in a shooting last weekend at the Gorge Amphitheatre.

Brandy Escamilla, 29, and Josilyn Ruiz, 26, died from gunshot wounds suffered Saturday during the popular Beyond Wonderland electronic dance music festival at the Central Washington venue, said Grant County coroner Craig Morrison. Their deaths were ruled homicides.

The pair were engaged to be married, according to a GoFundMe page Ruiz’s family organized to raise money for funeral costs, bring Ruiz’s belongings back to them in California and help with other unexpected costs.

Officials first received reports around 8:30 p.m. Saturday about a man who was “randomly shooting into the crowd” on the festival campgrounds near the concert stages, according to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Two people, later identified as Escamilla and Ruiz, were killed. Three others were wounded, including the suspect. Officials didn’t provide an update Tuesday on the injured people’s conditions.

Officials haven’t explicitly said whether deputies fired shots at the suspect, but Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Kyle Foreman said the North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit took over the investigation and will look into police use of force.

Advertising

Leilani Ruiz, Josilyn Ruiz’s sister-in-law, described her as a courageous, kind and bubbly person who loved to take on adventures with Escamilla.

“Josilyn came into this world on July 13, 1996, hence why she received her middle name Summer, our ray of sunshine,” Leilani Ruiz wrote on the GoFundMe. “As soon as you saw her she would brighten up the room with her big beautiful eyes, beautiful smile, and contagious laugh.”

Josilyn Ruiz was a registered nurse who held “an immense passion” for helping others, Leilani Ruiz wrote.

“There are not enough words to describe the wonderful person she is and the wonderful life she lived.”

A frantic scene

Festivalgoers have described a chaotic scene after the shooting, which prompted Beyond Wonderland organizers to cancel the weekend festival’s Sunday events.

Erica Powell, who was among thousands gathered at the celebrated venue, said she and her boyfriend were walking back to their camp when staffers in service carts began whipping past, yelling at them to take cover.

Advertising

A few seconds later, another cart came by, carrying a woman with a bloody leg. Powell looked up the hill to see “tons of people running toward us.”

“We just went ‘We got to go,’ and we started running,” said Powell, 23, of San Jose, Calif.

Powell and her boyfriend ran to a camp shop, then a building, and then into the venue as employees kept telling them to get back up and run. All the redirection, she said, made her worry that workers didn’t know where the shooter was.

When they got back into the venue, Powell said she felt “shellshocked.” She noticed the stages had turned their music down, but several people around her had no idea what had happened.

“You could tell the people who were still having a good time — like, ‘This is a party’ — and the people who were like, ‘Wow, we just had to run for our lives,’” she said.

As security staff stopped letting people out of the venue, word of the shooting spread. People stopped dancing. Every stage, however, continued playing.

Advertising

When they finally left the venue, Powell and others staying in Lot H of the overflow campground area stayed outside until 2:30 a.m. Sunday. She watched as law enforcement officers whipped in and out of the area, carrying generator lights. When they were let back in, all the lights were focused on the scene of the shooting. Some areas had been fenced off.

“What’s really scary was that one of the lights was 15 feet away from our tent,” she said.

Powell recalled security didn’t search their car when they entered the venue. They did have sniffing dogs, she said, and they explained they were “looking for things that go boom.” She wished they had checked people’s belongings more thoroughly.