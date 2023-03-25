On a frosty morning this month, Joshua Frost left Cedar Creek Corrections Center in Thurston County, stepping beyond the razor-wire-topped chain-link fences, a free man for the first time in two decades.

Frost was 22 when he was arrested in 2003 after an 11-day armed-robbery spree in Seattle, Kenmore and Burien. He and three other men knocked off a Taco Time, video-rental stores and an elderly couple in their home. During a convenience-store stickup, one of them shot a clerk in the hand.

Refusing to accept a plea deal, Frost, who’d acted as the getaway driver, was convicted on 10 counts of robbery, assault and burglary. He was sentenced to nearly 55 years and resigned himself to possibly dying behind bars.

On March 6, Frost became the 83rd person — including dozens who had been sentenced to life under Washington’s three-strikes law — to leave prison decades early with the help of the Seattle Clemency Project, a nonprofit working to free people from sentences it argues no longer serve a purpose.

A few days later, Frost described the surreal sensation of getting out.

“Like honestly, you would think I would have been super excited. I was like really vanilla, almost melancholy. Because I didn’t know what the world was. What I was coming out to,” said Frost, 42, speaking while on an afternoon of shopping for clothes in Everett, where he’s living in a halfway house.

What struck him most that first day, after 20 years away, was the “depressing” scene in Seattle, which he passed through in a Department of Corrections vehicle. “I have never seen so many tents and homeless encampments. That broke my heart. Yeah, that’s my city. That’s my town,” he said.

The Seattle Clemency Project, founded in 2016, matches incarcerated people like Frost with attorneys from top-flight Washington law firms and companies like Microsoft and T-Mobile, who volunteer their time.

They work through the legal system to get long prison terms reduced, arguing that some sentences imposed in past decades were excessive and that certain people who committed crimes — including murder — have changed to the point that keeping them locked up makes no sense.

The Clemency Project’s work fits into a broader movement rethinking the consequences of get tough on crime laws, many passed in the 1990s, which mandated lengthy prison sentences for drug, violent and gun crimes, helping swell the U.S. prison population.

Appeals were exhausted

The idea for the group was seeded by a 2015 coffee-shop conversation between criminal defense attorneys Jennifer Smith and Jon Zulauf, who were looking at letters passed along by Dan Satterberg, then the King County prosecuting attorney. The letters were from people serving life in prison who had exhausted their appeals. Satterberg couldn’t help directly, but thought some had compelling stories that deserved another look.

Smith and Zulauf started out thinking they could get a few lawyers interested in taking some cases.

“And then when we started going inside and meeting people in prison, everything changed,” said Smith, now the group’s executive director. “It was kind of like we were finding buried treasure. The people we were meeting inside had gone through these incredible transformations, despite facing hopeless sentences of life without parole.”

That coffee-shop chat has since grown into a full-fledged operation with two offices and 14 employees, powered by a raft of outside attorneys donating their time. The group estimates it has secured pro bono legal help worth $9.4 million for 235 clients and cut 1,141 years in prison time.

Many of the cases involve time-consuming petitions to the state Clemency and Pardons Board, which makes recommendations to Gov. Jay Inslee, who has the final say on who stays in prison and who gets sentences commuted. That process can take years, and the Clemency Board weighs testimony from crime victims and prosecutors along with the appeals of incarcerated people and their supporters. Petitions are frequently denied.

Frost’s case went another route. His prison time was cut short under a state law enacted in 2020 which allows county prosecutors to reconsider older harsh sentences “in the interest of justice.”

The King County Prosecutor’s Office filed a court petition under that law in December 2021, asking that 432 months in firearm enhancements be lopped off Frost’s sentence. The petition noted Frost’s co-defendants, who had pleaded guilty, had received much shorter sentences for the same offenses.

“I think Josh’s case is exactly the type of case meant for resentencing … his outcome was so vastly different,” said Rachel Herd, a commercial litigation attorney with Davis Wright Tremaine and a Clemency Project board member, who helped secure Frost’s release.

Satterberg, who retired this year after four terms as King County prosecutor, had pushed for the new law allowing prosecutors to revisit older sentences. “We’d seen enough of these cases where we thought we could take a chance on people, where the sentence that they got was not in the interests of justice, or a sentence we would not seek today,” he said.

Get-tough laws

The U.S. has been a global leader in mass incarceration, with its prison and jail population surging from 360,000 in the 1970s to nearly 2 million people by 2020, including juveniles who were sentenced as adults. The sentences have fallen disproportionately on people of color, with Black men nearly six times as likely to be incarcerated.

That’s attributable, in part, to a slew of get-tough laws passed on the federal and state level, which lengthened mandatory sentences for many crimes.

“The 1990s was a tough time to be a criminal in this country. And there was virtually no recognition of juveniles and what we know today about the brain science,” said Katherine Beckett, a University of Washington sociology professor and chair of the Department of Law, Societies & Justice, who has researched mass incarceration in the state. “It was a time when many people were just sent away to die behind bars.”

Washington’s prison population peaked at more than 18,000 in 2018, declining to about 13,000 last year, as fewer people were arrested during the COVID-19 pandemic, and hundreds of nonviolent offenders were released early on an executive order by Inslee, who cited COVID-19 concerns.

In every clemency case, there are crime victims and their loved ones to consider, for whom the prospect of a perpetrator’s release can resurface painful memories.

That was on display last March, during a Clemency and Pardons Board hearing for Reuben Hinton, another man whose case had been taken up by the Clemency Project. He’d served more than 24 years on a 40-year sentence for shooting a man in 1997 during a cocaine deal in Everett.

At the hearing, Hinton apologized, saying he’d “committed a crime that I couldn’t believe I was capable of doing.” A stream of witnesses appeared via Zoom, testifying he was a transformed man. He’d written a book and plays. He’d helped rehabilitate other incarcerated people. He had 90 letters of support and the backing of Snohomish County Prosecutor Adam Cornell.

Then the man who’d had been shot in the eye faced Hinton for the first time since that day.

“All of that sounds really nice. Like he got all of those certificates and all of that … and he changed his life and all of that,” said Larone Wright, who’d called in from Hawaii. “I have one eye. One eye!

“I got nerve damage on my face … After that knucklehead shot me, hey I was so depressed I shot myself the year after that,” Wright said, pacing angrily and cussing up a storm until he was told the hearing was being carried live on TVW. “You guys want to let that guy out? Do I get my eye back?”

He said he was happy Hinton planned on giving back to the Black community in his post-prison life, “But, hey, take care of the first Black person that you wronged, first!”

By the end of the hearing, though, Wright had a change of heart. He said he was blown away by Hinton writing a book. “My hat is off to you bro,” he said, doffing his baseball cap. He said he could support Hinton getting out, and finally paying some restitution. “I would be down for that. I would be down for that 1,000%,” he said.

The clemency board recommended Inslee grant Hinton’s petition for release. In July, Inslee signed an order commuting his sentence, with strict conditions including six months of work release and three years of community supervision.

For the most part, the Clemency Project’s clients have stayed out of serious trouble after release. While several have been temporarily taken back into custody after violating community supervision conditions, only one has been charged with a new crime that could land him back in prison, Smith said.

Prenters Broughton was granted clemency by Inslee in 2020, releasing him from a three-strikes life sentence for multiple robberies. He was charged in September with second-degree assault and illegal gun possession, according to Pierce County Superior Court records.

Reentry support is given

The Clemency Project’s work doesn’t end when people get released from prison. It provides ongoing reentry support — counseling, mentoring and classes, to help deal with an outside world that can be confusing and stressful to people who have been locked away for decades.

For Frost, the first tasks included setting up a bank account and buying shirts, shoes and pants, both for casual wear and a hoped-for job as a paralegal. He’d left lockup with little else but the bluejeans and long sleeved T-shirt he was wearing.

Frost’s guide and driver for a March 9 afternoon of errands — the first day he was allowed by DOC to leave his house for those tasks — was Anthony Powers, the Seattle Clemency Project’s reentry director.

“The potential for change”

Powers has become a mentor and guide for dozens of formerly incarcerated people, tapping his own experience of getting released from prison in 2019 after nearly 25 years.

At 16, Powers was convicted of killing an 82-year-old Clark County woman, Petra Johnson, while burglarizing her home in 1993 with his older brother. He was sentenced to 77 years.

Despite believing for many years he’d never be released, Powers worked while imprisoned to improve himself and help others take responsibility for changing their attitudes. He founded a successful behavioral health program called the Redemption Project, and worked to reduce recidivism and violence inside prisons.

Powers was released in 2019 after becoming eligible for parole after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling that found mandatory life sentences for juveniles unconstitutional.

“The thing about my case is it was a horrible crime. But it shows the potential for change,” Powers said. “I am actually making a contribution to society.”

At a resentencing hearing, Powers said he’d waited years to be able to apologize to the family of his victim, according to The Columbian. He’d vowed to turn his life around in 2004 after the murder of his best friend, which he said heightened his own feelings of grief and shame for his own crime.

Volunteer lawyers lined up by the Clemency Project have helped obtain parole for more than a dozen people convicted of murder as juveniles.

Powers said cases involving murders go more directly at the core of the justice system than rethinking “low hanging fruit” such as third-strike life sentences handed for assaults and robberies.

“It’s easy to talk about these three-strikes cases, and they got sentenced to way too much time, right? But it never gets to the heart of real criminal justice reform … talking about a murderer, talking about somebody that society never thought would be better,” he said.

The Clemency Project has broadened its scope in recent years, partnering with public defenders to provide lawyers to more incarcerated people seeking to get out earlier, including those with drug-possession convictions ruled unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court’s 2021 Blake decision.

Poor choices of 22-year-old

When a judge in 2003 read aloud his 657-month sentence, Frost says he couldn’t immediately do the math to grasp what that meant.

“I didn’t know how many years that was. I was an 8th-grade dropout at the time,” he said. Back in his jail cell, he jotted down a list of 12 months until they added up to 55 years.

“I realized that I was gonna die in prison. And that’s a kick in the gut. But it’s also an eye-opener,” he said.

Inspired in part by Powers — they’d served time together at three state prisons — Frost obtained a GED and an associate degree and got certified as a paralegal. He wrote several of his own ultimately unsuccessful legal appeals and won a lawsuit against DOC in state court when it denied him a typewriter.

He chalks up his conviction to the poor choices of a 22-year-old with no self-esteem, saying he went to pieces after finding out his then-girlfriend had cheated on him. He and his pals’ robbery spree was fueled by cocaine and booze.

Frost, who will remain under DOC supervision for another year, said he’s determined to make the most of his life beyond prison. He has landed a job as a paralegal, working remotely from home for a local law firm.

“You know most people are not irredeemable. Good people make bad decisions. I believe I am one of those good people that made some really horrific decisions. I regret it,” he said. “I am proud of the man I am today.”