After 25 years with the Seattle Police Department, Adrian Diaz was officially confirmed as the department’s highest officer on Tuesday, as the City Council urged the new chief to focus on community-driven policing and embrace alternative approaches to public safety.

Diaz was appointed to the permanent position in September by Mayor Bruce Harrell, after serving as interim for two years, citing the chief’s “intangible” qualities, like his “chemistry” with other city leaders.

Members of the City Council confirmed that appointment in their first business meeting of the year, praising Diaz for his commitment to community policing and non-police public safety responses.

“His emphasis on community engagement resulted in community members writing, calling and showing up to testify in support of his nomination,” said Councilmember Lisa Herbold, who chairs the Public Safety and Human Services Committee.

Harrell advocated for and openly encouraged Diaz to fill the permanent seat since taking office last year, though the city’s charter required the mayor conduct a more open search for the position.

The city hired a headhunting firm for $75,000 to conduct a national search last spring and summer, which brought in 15 candidates. Diaz was selected over two other finalists — SPD Assistant Chief Eric Greening and Assistant Chief Kevin Hall of the Tucson Police Department in Arizona.

Advertising

After joining SPD in 1997, Diaz was promoted to assistant police chief in 2017 and deputy police chief in July 2020, a month before becoming interim police chief when Chief Carmen Best abruptly retired in the wake of police accountability protests and City Council members committing to cuts to the department.

In the time Diaz served as interim chief, the department faced a mass exodus of officers, increased public scrutiny and COVID-19-related challenges. Still, Diaz was optimistic about the direction of the department Tuesday, citing a 50% reduction in use of force since 2015, and increased intervention on fentanyl distribution and violent crime.

“It is such an honor to serve in this capacity,” Diaz said through tears at the council meeting.

Diaz has made violence reduction and an improved, fully staffed police department his top priorities, emphasizing in September the need for a “public safety approach” that includes increased civilian response, a maintained police budget and a “culture change” in the department.

As permanent police chief, Diaz will earn $309,734, according to the offer letter signed by Harrell in September. In 2021, he earned $265,017 as interim chief.

The council voted 8-1 to confirm Diaz as chief, which is required for mayoral appointments.

Advertising

Councilmember Kshama Sawant voted against the appointment, noting it was similar to her previous votes against the director of the Office of Police Accountability and other positions she says are “responsible for overseeing the track record of police violence.”

Sawant said that “Seattle’s police accountability system is fundamentally broken,” calling on the chief to “radically overhaul” the department’s practices.

Councilmember Tammy Morales voted in favor of Diaz’s appointment, noting it is “the mayor’s prerogative to choose his Cabinet,” but called for Diaz to talk less about the department’s budget — which is higher than that of any other city department but often a focus of police lobbying to the council.

”It is your job to deliver on public safety for the people of Seattle and I look forward to your effective management of recruitment and retention strategies to make sure our staffing goals are met and that our community safety goals are met,” Morales said.