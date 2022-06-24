A man was shot and killed early Friday at a homeless encampment in Seattle’s Chinatown International District, according to Seattle police.

The shooting at 12th Avenue South and South Lane Street is the third fatal shooting reported at a homeless encampment this week. Seattle police didn’t say what connection the 31-year-old victim, or the shooter, have to the encampment.

Officers responded to reports that someone had been shot at 12:04 a.m., police said. The man was pronounced dead at the scene. Homicide detectives are leading an investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Violent Crimes Tip Line: 206-233-5000.

A man was fatally shot early Monday morning at an encampment in the Delridge neighborhood in West Seattle. Last Friday, a 37-year-old man died from a gunshot wound after a shooting at a Ballard encampment. The man was identified this week as Dylan Hunter, who died from a head wound.