Seattle police detectives are investigating after a bartender was assaulted Monday evening.

According to witnesses, the suspect attacked the bartender with a sharpened broomstick after she asked for proof of vaccination, police said.

Witnesses called 911 at 5:15 p.m. to report the attack on the bartender in the 500 block of King Street, police said on their blotter.

Medics treated the bartender for a laceration to her face, police said.

Police said the suspect was not found after a search of the area. Police believe the suspect may have boarded a light rail train and left the area.

Detectives are asking anyone with information in this case to call the police tip line at 206-233-5000.