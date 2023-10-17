A SeaTac police officer is accused of wrongfully punching a handcuffed man in a patrol car during an arrest in March, according to charging documents filed by the King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Officer Matthew Wayne Good was charged with fourth-degree assault. During a domestic assault call on March 5 at South 170th Street, Good punched the man multiple times in the chest while he was wearing a seat belt and handcuffed inside the patrol car, according to a probable cause statement written by a Des Moines detective. Other deputies had to intervene and separate the officer from the man being arrested.

The city of SeaTac contracts with the King County Sheriff’s Office for policing services. The Sheriff’s Office’s internal investigations unit contacted the Des Moines Police Department to conduct the independent investigation.

While another deputy was placing the man’s legs into the back seat of the car, he kicked the deputy multiple times, according to the documents. This prompted Good to hit him, according to the investigation.

The man was charged with third-degree assault on a law enforcement officer. He is facing trial in November.

The man did not sustain substantial bodily injury as a result of the assault, so Good was not charged with a felony, according the prosecuting attorney’s office. Fourth-degree assault is classified as a misdemeanor.

Four of the nine other deputies at the scene observed the alleged assault, according to the documents. In interviews with the Des Moines detective, two of the deputies said it was not a reasonable use of force, one deputy said it was and another declined to answer.

The deputies who observed the fight said the handcuffed man did not attempt to strike Good at any time, the detective wrote.

Both Good and the suspect declined to be interviewed via their attorneys, according to court documents.

The detective sent the case to the prosecuting attorney’s office, which had a use of force expert review the case. The expert determined the use of force was not necessary or reasonable.

“Even though [the man who was arrested] had kicked [the deputy] and was yelling profanities, there were other options available to gain compliance, including the same method the deputies had used to get [the man] in the patrol vehicle the first time,” the expert wrote. “Punching [him] multiple times in the chest with a closed fist was not necessary and is contrary to Department policy. … lt is clear that Mr. Teson was in crisis when deputies arrived at his home after the 911 call.”

The report determined Good used “gratuitous force,” which is defined as force that is used on people who have already been restrained. Such use of force is prohibited by the Fourth Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

The King County Sheriff’s Office placed Good on paid administrative leave “immediately after the incident,” according to a statement sent to The Seattle Times. He was still on paid leave Tuesday.

Sheriff’s spokesperson Capt. Cory Stanton said the Sheriff’s Office is “completing an internal investigation” and declined to comment on the accusations until the investigation is over.