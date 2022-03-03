A 38-year-old SeaTac man was sentenced in U.S. District Court Thursday to 25 years in prison for four federal felonies related to child sexual abuse, U.S. Attorney Nick Brown announced.

Brandan L. Wilkins pleaded guilty in February 2021 to enticing a minor, traveling with the intent to engage in a sexual act with a minor and possessing and receiving child pornography.

Wilkins was a TSA agent at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and has been in custody since his arrest in 2018.

At the sentencing hearing in Seattle, U.S. District Judge John C. Coughenour noted that the sexual abuse of minors occurred over a long period of time. Coughenour was “particularly offended” by examples of Wilkins’ electronic chats with young children in which he pressured them to send him sexually explicit images, according to federal prosecutors.

“Mr. Wilkins’ pattern of predatory and dangerous conduct left a trail of traumatized children in his wake,” said Brown, the U.S. attorney. “This lengthy sentence and the lifetime of supervised release imposed, are necessary to protect the children in our community.”

According to court documents, an electronic service provider notified the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children that an internet account had received a video of minors engaged in sexually explicit conduct.

Law enforcement identified Wilkins as the owner of the internet account and a subsequent search of his online activity revealed Wilkins was posing as a 13-year-old boy to solicit sexually explicit pictures from young teens. When law enforcement served a search warrant at Wilkins’ residence, they seized electronic devices containing thousands of images of child pornography, court documents say.

In his wallet, law enforcement found a student ID card for a boy Wilkins had befriended. Through interviews, law enforcement found Wilkens had taken the boy on various trips for sexual activity beginning when the child was 8 years old, court documents show.

Wilkins admitted he posed as a “father figure” and babysitter so he could have access to the child, federal prosecutors said in court documents.

In asking for the lengthy sentence and lifetime supervised release Assistant U.S. Attorney Cecelia Gregson wrote to the court, “By sexually exploiting his many victims, the defendant has forever impacted their lives in ways that may have significant long-term health consequences. What these victims endured at his hands has the potential for severe lifelong psychological consequences to their self-esteem and well-being.”

Wilkins will next be appearing in King County Superior Court to face charges of sex offenses against a minor. King County prosecutors are recommending a sentence of 24 years that would run at the same time as his federal sentence, according to the Department of Justice.