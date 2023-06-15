Boards painted gray, seemingly to blend in with the granite exterior, have been removed from the King County Courthouse’s street-level windows and glass-plated doors along Third Avenue. And the sidewalk fronting the 1916 civic building was deep cleaned this week, washing dirt and gunky residue from the concrete.

The cosmetic upgrades ahead of the Thursday reopening of the courthouse’s Third Avenue entrance did little to dispel unease over the feared return of harassing behavior, unprovoked assaults and angry outbursts that were daily occurrences for court workers and visitors navigating the street outside.

“I think a lot of our employees are apprehensive and have anxiety,” King County Superior Court Presiding Judge Patrick Oishi said of the entrance reopening. “And really, their concerns and fears are understandable.”

Oishi was among the officials who attended Tuesday’s reopening of City Hall Park, a pocket of downtown green space on the courthouse’s south side that was closed nearly two years ago after a fatal stabbing, string of violent assaults and complaints about illegal activity in an encampment that sprung up at the site. Seattle police responded to the park 100 times over 10 weeks that spring, and some jurors refused to serve because of safety concerns tied specifically to City Hall Park.

An attempted rape in the women’s restroom just inside the courthouse’s Fourth Avenue entrance in July 2021 also prompted several court employees to quit their jobs, and courthouse workers — mostly women — took to the streets to protest unsafe working conditions.

Advertising

Café tables, Adirondack chairs and new wooden benches have replaced the tents and portable toilets that once dominated the park. Black fencing also went up across Third Avenue, circling the Prefontaine Place fountain that had become a gathering place for people to smoke and drink.

The courthouse’s Third Avenue entrance had been closed even longer than City Hall Park. Initially shuttered over street violence in winter 2019, the closure continued longer than expected due to the COVID-19 pandemic that drastically cut the number of daily visitors to the courthouse. Then in summer 2020, the windows and doors were smashed by racial justice protesters and boarded up.

During the closure, county employees could still access a tunnel to the courthouse from nearby county buildings and the Goat Hill parking garage on Fifth Avenue. Everyone else entered the beaux-arts-style courthouse through a smaller door and security-screening area on Fourth Avenue.

The building itself has become a physical buffer between the chaos of Third Avenue and the relative calm of Fourth, one block to the east. The windows on Fourth were also smashed last year by someone swinging a golf club, and the boards that covered them have also come down.

The price tag to replace the courthouse’s windows: $160,000, plus labor.

As the Third Avenue entrance opens, its easterly counterpart will close. The broken revolving exit door on Fourth Avenue is going down for repairs and will be replaced by a sliding exit door, but there are no plans to reopen the screening area.

That’s because the county doesn’t have the money or staff to operate both entrances, meaning Third Avenue will be the only public entryway to the 14-story building that’s also the county government seat and Sheriff’s Office headquarters.

Advertising

The park’s revival, the courthouse’s Third Avenue entrance reopening and the city’s ongoing fentanyl crisis — which plays out in view of courthouse windows — represent “a triple whammy” for jurors, litigants, attorneys and other court visitors, said Superior Court Judge Sean O’Donnell, who leads the court’s courthouse safety committee.

“It’s not just about a door,” he said. “For people who have worked here for more than a minute, they have experienced the worst of the drug crisis we face as a community.

“There’s been violence, there’s been harassment, there have been psychotic outbursts all directed at them, fueled by drugs,” O’Donnell said. “And I think the leaders of the county and the city recognize this crisis is acute.”

O’Donnell commended Seattle Mayor Bruce Harrell for the city’s ongoing work to revitalize the downtown core, starting with City Hall Park. He sees the park’s reopening as a sign of hope that symbolizes a refusal to surrender to chaos, but he still worries about keeping people safe.

Roughly 5,000 people come to the downtown courthouse each week, but that number could soon swell — by a lot. That’s because the state Supreme Court is expected to decide in coming weeks whether superior courts across Washington will have the option to conduct jury selection via Zoom, as has become standard practice in King County Superior Court during the pandemic.

Advertising

Proponents of the rule change proposed by a group of King County judges say remote voir dire — when prospective jurors are questioned by attorneys — has led to greater racial, economic and age diversity on seated juries while cutting down on jurors’ work interruptions, travel and childcare costs.

Detractors say permanently allowing virtual jury selection would create even greater disparities between counties that can afford technological upgrades and those that can’t. They also wage that the move could bar residents without reliable internet access from engaging in the process, among other arguments.

The court has received dozens of comments from individuals and professional associations, both for and against the proposed rule.

It’s unknown for now whether the high court will require a return to in-person voir dire. But if the justices rule to that effect, it would mean more people passing through the metal detectors stationed inside the Seattle courthouse’s Third Avenue entrance.

“This is a very complicated part of Seattle. It’s a tough part of town,” O’Donnell said. “No other county courthouse in the state has the conditions on the ground that we do at the King County Courthouse.”