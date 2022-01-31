A 20-year-old man was charged Monday with first-degree attempted murder in the death of an off-duty Vancouver police officer who was shot by a Clark County sheriff’s deputy while the officer struggled with the suspect.

Juilio Cesar Segura made his first appearance Monday morning in Clark County Superior Court. Court documents shows Segura is charged with first-degree attempted murder, first-degree robbery, possession of a stolen vehicle and attempt to elude.

Segura is suspected of robbing a Chevron convenience store in the Orchards area of Clark County at gunpoint Saturday about 8 p.m. He fled, then showed up at the home of the off-duty Vancouver police officer, Donald Sahota, and a struggle ensued. Documents show Segura told investigators he stabbed the off-duty officer three times.

A probable cause affidavit filed Monday in Clark County Superior Court details the events leading up to a chaotic scene at the Sahota home. On Sunday, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office initially released a statement that left out basic information, including the time and location of the shooting and who was killed.

A Clark County sheriff’s deputy was responding to a robbery call at the gas station in the 9800 block of Northeast 117th Avenue in Vancouver. A 28-year-old who works at the Chevron station in Orchards told The Oregonian/OregonLive that a man robbed the store at gunpoint about 8:14 p.m. and left with over $500 in cash.

The deputy was looking for a suspect in a silver Mercedes with no license plates, and the suspect reportedly had a handgun. A sheriff’s deputy pursued the car on Interstate 205 northbound toward Battle Ground before apparently losing contact.

Advertising

A dispatch call came in saying that a man was seen walking on foot in the Battle Ground area, telling residents he crashed his car and needed help. The dispatcher then relayed information that the suspect was at the home of a law enforcement officer, who was holding him at gunpoint. Deputies with an aerial view of the home said the man, later identified as Segura, and the officer, later identified as Sahota, were physically fighting in front of the home, documents say.

A deputy pulled up to the home with emergency lights and sirens on, and reported hearing two gunshots before he got out of his patrol car, according to court documents.

Aerial video footage shows Sahota “actively struggling” with Segura in the driveway where a pistol fell to the ground, court documents said.

When more deputies arrived, Segura fled into the home, followed by Sahota, who had grabbed the gun and chased after Segura, documents show. One of the responding deputies fired shots, striking Sahota, who was on the front porch, court documents said. The deputy who fired has not been identified.

Deputies said at the time they did not know Sahota was not the suspect and surrounded him on the front porch. It wasn’t until Segura stuck his hands out the front door of the home that law enforcement realized Sahota was the homeowner and an off-duty police officer who had just been shot.

A Clark County sheriff’s deputy fired several rounds at Sahota from a rifle “within seconds” of arriving on the scene at Sahota’s house, investigators said in a statement late Sunday night.

Advertising

Deputies reported hearing Segura say repeatedly, “One Lord, One God,” as he was being handcuffed. About 20 or 30 minutes later, a deputy opened the patrol car door to check on Segura, asked him if he was all right, to which Segura responded, “I’m ready,” according to court documents.

During an interview with a detective from the Kelso Police Department, Segura said he intentionally stabbed Sahota at least three times in the torso. Segura told investigators he knew that the man he stabbed was a police officer because he identified himself as such as they scuffled on the ground, documents show.

Segura said he believed he had killed the man, and that he ran into the home with the knife when he heard police sirens, documents show. There, Segura told investigators, he forced open a door that struck Sahota’s wife, Dawnese, in the forehead. Dawnese Sahota was taken to the hospital for injuries.

Segura said he had pointed a pistol at the store clerk while demanding money at the Vancouver Chevron station where the robbery was first reported, documents show, and Segura said he was planning to flee to Seattle.

Segura also told investigators he stole the Mercedes from a dealer in Yakima and that he crashed that car near the Sahotas’ house, documents show. Segura later said the pistol he was armed with was an air gun, and that it had fallen out of his pocket after he crashed the Mercedes.

Sahota’s official cause of death has not been determined.

Clark County Judge John Fairgrieve set bail for Segura at $5 million Monday morning after prosecutors added one more count to the litany of charges Segura was facing.

Advertising

Prosecutors added an additional charge of burglary, saying that Segura had gone into Sahota’s home armed with a knife after he stabbed the officer and had “caused injury” to Sahota’s wife.

Segura joined the court hearing by teleconference from a holding cell at the county jail. He wore a green jail uniform, suicide vest and black-rimmed glasses, but spoke only to give his name and birthdate when requested by the judge.

Prosecutors requested Segura’s bail be set at $5 million and Fairgrieve agreed after appointing an attorney to defend Segura.

“This is a very high amount, but it’s hard to think of a more serious and dangerous series of events from the defendant,” Fairgrieve said. “There has been a very serious result here. No lesser bail would protect the public from the defendant.”

Segura’s current city of residence was unclear, but court documents from 2016 list his hometown as Lyle, Klickitat County, Washington, across the Columbia River and east of The Dalles, Ore.