The FBI, Richland police and other federal agents are investigating a threatening letter sent to a Tri-Cities restaurant this week.

Emerald of Siam manager Tim Thornton told the Herald they received a letter in the U.S. mail on Monday, just one day after the restaurant hosted an all-ages, Easter-themed drag brunch, with threats.

Related Richland restaurant vandalized before drag brunch event

A photo he took and posted on Facebook shows the envelope with a return address made out to “Josh Shooter” at “AR-15 Die St.” in Pasco, WA. The letter was postmarked and in their mailbox.

Thornton declined to give details on the contents of the actual letter, saying it was in the hands of the police. The Richland Police Department also notified the FBI, he said.

“I’m concerned that me being loud about it will antagonize people,” Thornton said, adding, “We don’t want to put people in danger.”

Richland Police Cmdr. Damon Jansen confirmed his department is conducting an investigation into the threat.

Advertising

“No one has been identified at this time. I do not have any other details due to the ongoing investigation,” he wrote in an email.

Federal law enforcement agencies generally do not discuss ongoing investigations.

Threatening someone in a letter sent by the U.S. Postal Service is a federal crime, according to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, though penalties depend on the severity of the crime.

The sender could face up to five years in a federal prison, plus fines, for delivering a letter that includes general threats of kidnapping or injury.

Despite recent negative comments and threats, Thornton said the restaurant and club will stay open and they plan to put extra precautions in place to keep staff and customers safe.

Tensions have risen the last couple weeks after protesters picketed outside two Tri-Cities venues over their all-ages drag shows. The businesses have hosted the events for years, if not more than a decade.

Advertising

The drag shows promoted for all ages do not include any explicit content, stripping, swearing or provocative dancing. But Tri-City events have recently caught the ire of conservative critics, who say the events are “grooming” children.

As efforts to restrict and protests of drag performances escalate nationwide, drag show supporters say the events create safe, fun spaces for people in the LGBTQ+ community and beyond, while opponents characterize them as “grooming” children.

Early Sunday, paper signs were glued on the windows of the Emerald of Siam just hours before their event.

The signs targeted the transgender community, listing the children killed in the Covenant school shooting in Tennessee by a shooter who was transgender.

In Pasco, a similar protest was held April 5 at a Disney-themed, all-ages drag show at the Out and About gay club in Pasco.

Advertising

Both events were well attended by hundreds of families and supporters of the LGBTQ+ community.

Thornton has been especially critical of comments made last week by Richland Mayor Pro Tem Theresa Richardson, who said she encouraged concerned citizens to send the Emerald of Siam a “polite note.”

Richardson, a retired CEO of Habitat for Humanity in Tri-Cities, said she was “particularly very sad” to learn about the drag event.

“Does this look like a kind note?” Thornton said on Facebook, tagging Richardson to a photo of the envelope.

Speaking to the Tri-City Herald on Tuesday, Richardson said Thornton’s criticism has been unfair and that she has never promoted or encouraged hate speech or harassment.

“These vile, profane death threats have no place in a civilized society,” she said. “The owner of the Emerald of Siam and I have (both) received these disgusting communications.”

She said she believes in free speech, decorum and respect, and will continue to work to represent the community with those values despite some in the community calling for her to resign over her comments at the council meeting.