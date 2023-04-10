A Richland restaurant was vandalized before a drag brunch Sunday morning as efforts to restrict drag performances escalate nationwide.

Drag show supporters say the events create safe, fun spaces for people in the LGBTQ+ community and beyond, while opponents characterize them as “grooming” children.

Tim Thornton, general manager of The Emerald of Siam Thai Restaurant and Lounge, woke up Sunday to see a video screenshot from the owner showing people vandalizing the front of the store. Posters placed on the store windows referenced the child victims of the Nashville mass shooting at the Covenant School and said “the transgender experiment has failed” and “groomers not welcome in Richland.”

Thornton said the restaurant has been holding drag shows for years and hosts an all-ages drag brunch on the second Sunday of every month. People have protested before, he said, but guests usually have a good experience.

“It was really scary,” Thornton said.

He arrived to find members of a neighboring church taking down the posters. He reported the vandalism to police.

Advertising

Thornton said he was particularly concerned by recent comments made by Mayor Pro Tem Theresa Richardson about the event during a City Council meeting last Tuesday, when she said the event “doesn’t reflect our community values” in response to public comment from a resident who spoke out against the event.

“I for one have enjoyed going to The Emerald of Siam … but I do have to say that I am particularly very sad that they picked this event to have on Easter Sunday and to gear it to the children,” Richardson said.

Richardson encouraged people opposed to the event to send a note to the business.

“People are fearing for their safety,” Thornton said. “People that I care about, people that this town cares about, people she should care about are fearing for themselves. And it’s terrifying for people to show up to work and feel that way.”

Despite a few protesters showing up at the brunch on Sunday, Thornton said it was “one of the most amazing events” the restaurant has thrown, with nearly a hundred people inside the restaurant and more showing their support outside.

Lawmakers across the country have targeted LGBTQ+ people and drag performers this year. In Tennessee, lawmakers passed a bill aimed to ban drag performances entirely. A federal judge temporarily blocked the law hours before it was set to go into effect.

In December, a Renton bar owner said their front window was shot at prior to a drag queen story time event. Similarly, several dozen people gathered outside the bar to support attendees.

“We had so many people there, having a really good time, being really happy, showing love to each other,” Thornton said.